DES MOINES – Hours before beginning a three-day journey in search of its third consecutive Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional state tournament team championship, Waverly-Shell Rock did something it hadn’t accomplished in more than a decade.
After coming up short in the finals during each of the last two years, W-SR finally broke through by brushing aside Southeast Polk 59-12 to win the program’s first Class 3A state duals championship since 2010.
“It’s a little bit of a relief,” said Go-Hawks coach Eric Whitcome, who won his first state duals title during his tenure with the program. “We’ve been so close the last two years to winning this one, and it’s slipped away from us. It was a big goal for us. We wanted to have a chance to come in and win two. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us right now to make that happen, but the last couple of years we didn’t have that chance, and now we’ve given that to ourselves. I’m just really proud of our effort top to bottom.
“I told them that if they thought this dual was going to come easy after having beaten them earlier in the year, that we’d be in a tough place. I think they took those words to heart and they were ready to battle. That’s what we’re asking for, is to come out and battle for six minutes and that would give us a chance to win a state championship.”
Four days after powering through its district tournament where it advanced a dozen to the traditional Iowa High School Athletic Association state tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock arrived at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday looking to transfer that momentum into the Class 3A state duals tournament.
The Go-Hawks didn’t expect the slow start they got off to, but they managed to turn it only a hiccup and nothing more.
Linn-Mar took advantage early on during Wednesday’s opening dual with back-to-back decisions at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively, and jumped ahead 6-0 on the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A. After four matches, Linn-Mar held a 12-5 lead.
It didn’t last long.
Predictably, the Go-Hawks dominated at the upper weights. Sophomores McCrae Hagarty (182) and Jake Walker (195) posted falls, while senior Luke Walker received a forfeit at 220. Suddenly, the dual was turned upside down with the Go-Hawks leading 26-12. They coasted to a 42-28 victory to advance to the semifinals.
W-SR regrouped and generated the early buzz in its semifinal against North Scott that it lacked against Linn-Mar. Perhaps the quarterfinal dual was a prequal of what went down. Either way, W-SR waited for the most opportune time to strike, grabbed a lead and never looked back. The teams were deadlocked 9-9 after the first four bouts, which saw both teams exchange one fall and one decision apiece. It was all W-SR from that point on in a 60-9 win.
The Go-Hawks closed out the dual with 10 straight wins – a run that included six falls. Junior heavyweight Layne McDonald had exactly one second to spare in his win over Nate Schneckloth. Fresh off his thrilling wrestle-back victory during the Class 3A, District 8 tournament Feb. 13 to advance to the traditional tournament, McDonald pinned Schneckloth in 5 minutes, 59 seconds. Zane Behrends (106), Bailey Roybal (120), Carter Fecht (126), Ryder Block (132) and Sam Hornyak (138) also posted falls.
The win ensured a third date between W-SR and Southeast Polk for the Class 3A state title – a dual in the middle of February that has become somewhat of an annual get-together.
McDonald, the 12th Go-Hawk to punch his ticket to the traditional state tournament, was played a major role in Wednesday’s first-place dual. Up against Southeast Polk’s Kalob Runyon, who is ranked No. 2 at 220, McDonald couldn’t get to his offense early on, and Runyon took control.
Then, just like did a few days prior, McDonald found a way to flip the match upside down and ignite a flame of momentum that never went out. McDonald scored the fall in 3:46.
“I fought my butt off not getting to my back, and it just happened in the spur of the moment,” he said. “He went to his back, and I locked it up.”
McDonald’s latest upset, which sent shockwaves throughout Wells Fargo Arena, was the second of five pins for the Go-Hawks.
“It brings the team morale up, and it lights it all up for us,” said W-SR senior Bailey Roybal, who posted a fall of his own over Garrett Kingery at 120 to widen the gap even further.
“The last couple years I’ve been trying to get that fall. Sophomore year, it didn’t turn out the way I wanted and last year going up a tech. But now finally got the fall and it feels pretty good.”
Block and Langreck secured the final falls for the W-SR. Southeast Polk forfeited at 145, the final bout of the dual.
With one state championship in their grasp and as they huddled around each other Wednesday night, the Go-Hawks spoke of wanting a second title. That journey begins Thursday.
“Forget and focus on the next three days (and) do our thing,” Roybal said. “Do what we know how to do and do it the best as we can.”
W-SR 59, SOUTHEAST POLK 12
152 pounds: Riggins, W-SR, 3-2 dec. vs. J. Jesuroga; 160: Martinson, SEP, 8-2 dec. vs. Mwangi; 170: Reed, SEP, 11-3 maj. dec. vs. Bathke; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, 22-7 tech fall vs. Hill; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 17-1 tech fall vs. Grimes; 220: L. Walker, 23-8 tech fall vs. Simmons; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Runyon, 3:46; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Morrow, 2:56; 113: N. Jesuroga, SEP, 20-3 tech fall vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-RS, pinned Kingery, 3:23; 126: Fecht, W-SR, 19-2 tech gall vs. Wolfe; 132: Block, W-SR, pinned Owens, 0:58; 138: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Hall, 2:33.
W-SR 60, NORTH SCOTT 9
145 pounds: Westlin, North Scott, pinned Poyner, 0:37; 152: Riggins, W-SR, pinned Cary, 0:36; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 9-4 dec. vs. Marti; 170: Madden, North Scott, 8-3 dec. vs. Thompson; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, 13-8 dec. vs. A. Petersen; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 16-1 tech fall vs. J. Petersen; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, 13-4 major dec. vs. Tippet; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Schneckloth, 5:59; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Metcalf, 1:42; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, 11-6 dec. vs. Golden; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Schmidt, 0:31; 126: Fecht, W-SR, pinned Kaiser, 0:38; 132: Block, W-SR, pinned Porter, 2:54; 138: Hornyak, W-SR, pinned Doty, 4:59.
W-SR 42, LINN-MAR 28
138 pounds: Kress, Linn-Mar, 14-8 dec. vs. Langreck; 145: Seery, Linn-Mar, 5-4 dec. vs. Poyner; 150: Riggins, W-SR, 16-1 tech fall vs. Kemokai; 160: T. Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar, pinned Mwangi, 2:27; 170: Bathke, W-SR, 8-4 dec. vs. Wempen; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Lind, 1:23; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, pinned Page, 1:40; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, forfeit; 285: Gaffney, Linn-Mar, pinned McDonald, 2:57; 106: Behrends, W-SR, forfeit; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, 16-0 tech fall vs. Williams; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned K. Naaktgeboren, 0:49; 126: Bra. Parke, Linn-Mar, 17-4 major dec. vs. Stockdale; 132: Bry. Parke, Linn-Mar, pinned Hornyak, 2:53.