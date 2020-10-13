WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock leaned on its serving to win four of five matches at the Mason City tournament Saturday.
The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks lost to No. 1-ranked Class 3A Osage 12-21, 18-21, but bounced back to beat No. 11-ranked Class 3A Humboldt 21-19, 22-20, Mason City 21-18, 21-18, Central Springs 21-7, 21-8 and Clear Lake 21-19, 21-19.
“We continued to improve and were able to set up more options with are offense,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “Our passing and digging has been good so we can get in system, rather than giving the opponents as free ball.
“Our hitting efficiency has continued to rise, which is a combination of good passes, a good set and being able to get a kill.”
W-SR (30-8) was a combined 188 of 201 (93.5%) serving on the day, with 16 aces and a .290 hitting efficiency.
After beating the Green Devils at their home tournament a week prior, the Go-Hawks couldn’t come away with another win over one of the premier teams out of the North Iowa Cedar League. Go-Hawks junior Ashli Harn posted a team-high eight kills, while classmate Sophie Sedgwick turned in 18 assists in the loss. Junior Annika Behrends scooped a team-best eight digs. The Go-Hawks were 31 of 32 from beyond the service line.
Junior Avery Beckett slammed a team-best 12 kills, 12 digs and had one ace against Humboldt. Senior Jenna Willey led W-SR with two aces, while Behrends scooped 11 digs. Sedgwick registered 24 assists. Senior Reagan Dahlquist tallied five kills.
Beckett finished with nine kills and ace, while Sedgwick assisted on 17 attacks and served up two aces against Mason City. Dahlquist added four kills, while junior Brooke Willis connected on three kills and had the only block of the match for the Go-Hawks. Behrends scooped eight digs and had an ace. Sophomore Anna Stromberg also had an ace.
Sedgwick led the Go-Hawks with three aces and added 17 assists against Central Springs. Beckett registered 13 kills, while Behrends had nine digs and an ace. Dahlquist had a team-high three blocks, while sophomore Ellie Thompson had two blocks.
Harn finished with a team-best three aces, along with nine kills. Beckett led W-SR with 13 kills, while Behrends scooped seven digs. Sedgwick had 24 assists and added one block.
W-SR (30-8, 5-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) resumes conference play at 7:15 p.m. today at Decorah (15-7, 5-0). The winner will win the NEIC regular-season title and receive the No. 1 seed entering the NEIC tournament, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in New Hampton with Rounds Nos. 1-3. The second day of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday in Oelwein.