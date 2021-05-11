At this time last spring, the parking lots at Waverly Soccer Complex were empty, each field bare of cleats leaving imprints on the freshly cut grass and soccer balls bouncing every which way, and the gates to Rada Field remained locked.
There was no Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer tournament. The COVID-19 pandemic made sure of it, as well as wiping out the entire 2020 spring sports season altogether.
Saturday was different. For the first time in two years, W-SR held the first of the two biggest regular-season tournaments in the state with the boys taking center stage on a chilly, windy and rainy spring day.
“Oh, it’s soccer weather. It’s soccer weather,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said, with a smile.
Indeed. And the Go-Hawks performed.
After falling 2-1 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Tuesday, the Go-Hawks took the next three days to regroup, recharge and reset. They made sure their setback earlier in the week didn’t linger and extend into a mid-season slump. Instead, they started a new streak.
The Go-Hawks won the “A” bracket of the 23rd W-SR tournament, and they did so in convincing fashion.
W-SR knocked off Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden and Decorah by a combined score of 9-0. Saturday marked the first time W-SR posted a shutout since blanking Charles City 10-0 back on April 13.
“We did not play well against Columbus,” Krebsbach said. “We only lost 2-1, but we did not play well that day. (Saturday), we responded really well. Really happy about that.”
Not only did the Go-Hawks improve their play by staying structured and connecting on every pass, they found the back of the net, too. Senior Jeremie Poudrier led the way Saturday. The flashy forward scored seven goals on the day. He’s now tied for fourth in the state with 26 goals this season.
“He brings an ease to our offense to help us score, for sure,” Krebsbach said of Poudrier. “He’s creative up top and he takes people on 1-v-1 all the time, creates great chances for himself and the team. So, we’re able to get a lot of great goals out of him.”
W-SR (8-6) opened the tournament against Hampton-Dumont/CAL and came away with a 6-0 victory. Podrier scored four goals in the match, while juniors Carter Fecht and Jordan Bienemann also found the back of the net. Poudrier also finished with two assists, while sophomores Simon Ott and Nick Langan, junior Zack Haaland and senior Kyle Quibell also tallied assists.
Poudrier scored both goals in W-SR’s 2-0 win over Iowa Falls-Alden – a match that remained close with stellar play from Cadets goalkeeper Sam Weaver.
The “A” bracket final pitted W-SR against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah. Also up for grabs, perhaps, was postseason positioning. On Thursday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its postseason substate assignments, and W-SR and Decorah are in Class 2A, Substate 3, along Vinton-Shellsburg (12-0). Barring a late slide, Vinton-Shellsburg will be the No. 1 seed, meaning the 2 and 3 seeds are up for grabs. Thus Saturday’s final carried that much more weight than just a championship match of a regular-season tournament.
The match was deadlocked 0-0 at halftime.
Thirty seconds into the second half, Poudrier scored the eventual game-winner – his seventh goal of the day – to lift the Go-Hawks to a 1-0 win.
Saturday was the first of two regular-season meetings between W-SR and Decorah. A possible third matchup could come to fruition during postseason play.
“We could see these again (in the postseason),” Krebsbach said. “We’ll see them in a couple weeks for a regular season game, too. If we have to see them a third time, it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to come to compete. We know they’ll be pissed off, but (we) sent a message to them early on that we’re here to beat ‘em.”