Within Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball's schedule that is filled with victories and devoid of defeats, one of the few blemishes came back on Oct. 8.
The Go-Hawks traveled north to New Hampton and lost to the Chickasaws 3-2 in a fifth-set tiebreaker, just their second loss in October.
W-SR won seven straight matches afterwards, but that loss lingered in the minds of the Go-Hawks.
Well, they got a chance for revenge Saturday in the season-ending NEIC tournament at New Hampton, and boy did Waverly-Shell Rock take advantage.
The Go-Hawks went 6-0 in the tournament and faced New Hampton in the final, a match W-SR dominated. The Go-Hawks beat the Chickasaws in straight sets: 21-6, 21-6.
Waverly-Shell Rock allowed just 12 total points from New Hampton, the lowest amount of points its allowed in a match all season.
"They knew that every match was important," head coach EaVon Woodin said. "They played fairly consistent all day, and their last match they brought their A game. They knew they didn’t play their best the time we played them."
After the perfect afternoon, the Go-Hawks — ranked No. 7 in Class 4A — improved to 44-6 on the season.
Waverly-Shell Rock's day opened up with a favorable matchup, as it beat winless Oelwein 21-11, 21-5 in its first match of the tournament. Next up for the Go-Hawks came a rivalry matchup with Charles city, a match W-SR won 21-12, 21-7.
In the third match, W-SR faced off with Decorah, a team the Go-Hawks beat in straight sets recently on Oct. 14. W-SR beat the Vikings again Saturday, 21-10, 21-10.
The Go-Hawks then moved on to beat Waukon 21-5, 21-13, and handled Crestwood easily in the semifinals, 21-14, 21-7.
After a day full of matches, Waverly-Shell Rock showed no fatigue in the finale, beating New Hampton in straight sets.
With yet another commanding performance, it's becoming hard to imagine anyone stopping the run the Go-Hawks have been on the last three weeks.
Dating back to that loss on Oct. 8, W-SR has won 27 straight sets.
Now, the Go-Hawks can rest for a while. They don't play again until they host regionals on Oct. 29.
"It’s good to get a short break to reset our goals and work hard in practice to improve," Woodin said. "We do have a scrimmage this Thursday with Janesville, West Waterloo, and Hudson."