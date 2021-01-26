WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won the Rick Caldwell Invitational team championship Saturday in Waverly.
W-SR finished with 243.5 team points, while Fort Dodge placed second with 188.5. Iowa City West placed third at 147.5, followed by Boone (110) and Waterloo East (71).
Five Go-Hawks won individual titles, including Bailey Roybal (120 pounds), Ryder Block (132), Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182) and Luke Walker (220).
Roybal, a senior, went 4-0 with three falls and a decision. Block, meanwhile, went 3-0 on the day and knocked off nationally-ranked Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge with a 9-7 decision. Riggins, a junior, went 3-0 with a tech fall, a decision and a major decision. Hagarty went 2-0 with a tech fall and a fall, while Luke Walker went 3-0 with two tech falls and a fall.
Zane Behrends (106), Braxten Westendorf (113), Carter Fecht (126), Robert Poyner (145), Sean Mwangi (160), Walker Bathke (170), Jake Walker (195) and Layne McDonald (285) each placed second.
W-SR travels to Decorah for the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS WRESTLING
Rick Caldwell Invite
W-SR High School
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 243.5, 2. Fort Dodge 188.5, 3. Iowa City West 147.5, 4. Boone 110, 5. W’loo East 71.
W-SR results: 106: Lammers, fourth, 0-3, Behrends, second, 2-1; 113: Westendorf, second, 1-1; 120: Roybal, first, 4-0; 126: Fecht, second, 3-1; 132: Block, first, 3-0, Stockdale, fourth, 1-2; 138: Langreck, third, 2-2; 145: Poyner, second, 3-1, Holmgren, fourth, 1-2; 152: Riggins, first, 3-0; 160: Weiss, fourth, 0-3, Mwangi, second, 2-1; 170: Bathke, second, 3-1; 182: Hagarty, first, 2-0; 195: Perez, third, 1-3, J. Walker, second, 3-1; 220: L. Walker, first, 3-0; 285: McDonald, second, 3-1, Staack, fifth, 0-4.