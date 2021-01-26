CORALVILLE – Make it three in a row.
Waverly-Shell Rock captured its third consecutive Iowa girls state wrestling team championship with 256 points on Saturday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The 256 points were 100 more than W-SR scored at last year’s state tournament.
Eva Diaz (113 pounds) and Madison Diaz (152) became the first sisters in program history to win state titles in the same year. Junior Annika Behrends (132) won her second state championship.
“Each time, you try to get a little bit better and improve on certain things, and I think we did that,” W-SR head coach Josh Meier said. “What I’m most proud of and having the feelings that kind of overwhelm you is just how the girls wrestling sport is growing and where it’s moving. If we can get this thing sanctioned in the next year, there’s no telling where it’s going to go. But just the emotions that I’ve had watching the girls compete, watching (457) girls come out and compete and do something that they generally couldn’t do three years ago.”
Eva Diaz was the first of three titlists for the Go-Hawks and jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead over North Cedar’s Adison Musser after the first period. Eva Diaz then jumped to an 11-0 lead before notching a 15-0 tech fall.
“I definitely felt good,” she said. “I love my team. They’re very supportive, and we’re always so excited for each other. I can finally breathe now (and) relax after all the interviews; it’s finally official. I can get my win.
“I feel grateful to God. He’s the one who gave me all of my abilities, and grateful for my family, my coaches, everyone – but most of all God.”
Later on, the Diazes made history. Madison Diaz, ranked No. 1 at 152, held a 4-2 edge over East Buchanan’s Keeley Kehrlil after one period. It took a while for Madison Diaz to find her rhythm, but once she did, she cashed in with a fall in 2 minutes, 25 seconds. The win marked the first time in W-SR program history two sisters have won state titles in the same season.
“We’ve always trained really hard together,” Madison Diaz said. “I was 3 when I started Judo and she came up right after me. We’re only 22 months apart, so we kind of knew that this would happen eventually, that we both would be state champs, and it’s awesome that it happened.
“This has been a goal that I’ve had ever since my parents gave us the four states that we would move to and they said Iowa, and I’m going to be an Iowa state champ and now I’m a two-time state champ with the team here, so being a team state champ and an individual (champion) is pretty amazing.”
Sandwiched between the Diazes matches, Behrends made history of her own in what will arguably go down as one of the most thrilling days of competition in her wrestling career. In the 132 final against Fort Dodge’s Alexis Ross, Behrends saw her 2-0 lead evaporate and turn into a 5-2 deficit inside the final 30 seconds of the match. Ross appeared to have Behrends cradled, but Behrends spun around, scored a reversal and got three near fall points for a 7-5 decision.
“My coaches have said that you have to wrestle to the last minute, no matter what, and that’s exactly what I did,” Behrends said. “I knew I couldn’t give up and that there was still time left. I normally can hear my dad yelling in the crowd how much time’s left. So, I just knew that I had a little bit of (time), so I just went for it.”
The move from bottom to top didn’t run parallel with the game plan per say, but it was one out of desperation. As for the exact move Behrends made?
“I don’t really know, actually,” she said. “I just tried to move as much as I (could). I don’t’ really know what I even did.”
Behrends, who won a state championship as a freshman in 2019, is now a two-time state champ.
“It’s pretty amazing,” she said. “It just shows how Waverly is, how we compete, and it shows that we won’t ever give up. We’re going to go until the last second.”
Avery Meier (126), Macy Smith (138) and Marley Hagarty (145) also appeared in their respective finals matches. All three placed second.
“We knew that they were going to have to go out and follow the game plan, battle as hard as they possible could and then you just kind of see where the points are at the end,” Josh Meier said. “Those three matches weren’t in our favor, but it wasn’t because of a lack of fight or lack of execution.”
As girls wrestling continues to explode in popularity and growth, W-SR has placed itself at the top of the totem pole. Its three state champions on Saturday are further proof.
Consider it a dynasty.
“They have goals,” Josh Meier said. “My whole purpose as a coach is to help them reach their goals. You have the emotions that they have. You have the emotions of winning and losing, you have the emotions of them achieving a goal. Like I said, my whole goal as a coach is to help kids run after their dreams.”
GIRLS WRESTLING
STATE TOURNAMENT
at Xtream Arena, Coralville
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 256, 2. Humboldt 124, 3. Colfax-Mingo 119, 4. Spencer 115, 5. Osage 114, 6. Charles City 112, 7. Decorah 106, 8t. Bettendorf, Ridge View 87, 10. Anamosa 85, 11. Crestwood 79, 12. Mid-Prairie 71.5, 13. North Fayette Valley 70, 14. Dubuque Wahlert 67, 15t. Clear Creek-Amana, Lewis Central 62, 17. Clayton Ridge 60, 18. Vinton-Shellsburg 59.5, 19, North Cedar 52, 20. Chariton 51, 21. LeMars 49, 22. Solon 48.5, 23. Ottumwa 47, 24t. New Hampton/Turkey Valley, North Scott 44, 26. Sioux City East 42, 27t. Central City, Denver 41, 29. Glenwood 40, 30. Independence 38, 31t. Center Point-Urbana, Southeast Polk 35, 33t. Cedar Falls, Iowa City West 34, 35t. Algona, Newton, Southwest Valley 31, 38t. Fort Dodge, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30, 42t. Iowa Valley, Muscatine, South Winneshiek 28, 46t. Ankeny Centennial, Centerville 27, 48. Davenport Assumption 27, 49. Ames, 50. Boone 24, 51. Marion 22, 52t. AGWSR, Mount Vernon, Nashua-Plainfield, Okoboji/HMS, West Des Moines Valley 21, 58t. AHSTW, Davenport West, Pleasant Valley 20, 61. MFL MarMac 18, 62t. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Wilton 17, 64t. Mount Pleasant, Riverside 16, 66t. East Sac County, Lisbon, Waukon 15, 69t. Baxter, Central Elkader, Waukee 14, 72t. Dubque Senior, Perry, Tripoli 13, 75t. Sheldon/South O’Brien, West Branch, West Liberty, Woodward-Granger 12, 79t. Martensdale-St. Marys, Pleasantville, Southwest Iowa, Waterloo East 11, 83t. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clear Lake, Creston-O-M., Davenport North, Davis County, Des Moines East, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Kuemper Catholic, Oskaloosa, Saint Ansgar, South Central Calhoun, South Tama 10, 96t. Clarke Osceola/Murray, Des Moines Roosevelt, English Valleys, Sioux Central, St. Edmond 9, 101t. Postville, Williamsburg 8, 103t. Atlantic-CAM, Davenport Central, Durant, Linn-Mar, Missouri Valley, Sioux City West, Treynor, Waterloo West, West Fork 7, 112. Carlisle 6, 113. Highland 5, 114t. Bedford/Lenox, Collins-Maxwell, Red Oak 4, 117t. North Mahaska, West Marshall 3, 119t. Benton Community, Nodaway Valley 2.
Denver results: 120: Gefaller 3-2, Teetzen 1-2; 138: Thurm 0-2; 170: Smith, first, 4-0.
N-P results: 145: Griffin, fifth, 3-2.
S-F results: 106: C. Kelly 0-2; Hesse 0-2; H. Trainor, 2-2; 113: Shonka 0-2; 126: Gitch 2-2; P. Trainor, 4-2; 132: Steffen 1-2; 170: Speicher 0-2.
Tripoli results: 285: Waschkat, sixth, 3-3.
W-SR results: 113: Heise 2-2, Diaz, first, 5-0; 120: B. Meier 2-2; 126: A. Meier, second, 4-1; 132: Cooper 3-2, Behrends, first, 5-0, Johnson 0-2; 138: Smith, second, 4-1, Hervol, 4-1, Djoumessi 3-2; 145: Hagarty, second, 4-1, Klein 2-2, Juhl 0-2; 152: Snyder, sixth, 4-3, M. Diaz, first, 5-0, Oldenburger 1-2, Seegers 1-2; 160: Robinson 1-2, Miller-Cummings 1-2; 170: Seward, sixth, 3-3, Jones 0-2; 195: Hinrichs 0-2.