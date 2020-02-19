In the days leading up to Wednesday's Class 3A state duals tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock head wrestling coach Eric Whitcome had a simple message for his guys.
"You can't win a state championship if you don't make the finals."
That sentence encapsulates the focused, business-like mentality the Go-Hawks have carried this postseason.
After they defeated Indianola 43-19 in the quarterfinals and Fort Dodge 51-24 in the semifinals inside the Wells Fargo Arena, the wrestlers got neither too high nor too low in pursuit of their goal: a state dual championship.
The title eluded them last year when SE Polk beat W-SR 37-27 in the 2019 final, and fittingly, it's the Rams who again stand in the Go-Hawks' way this year.
SE Polk presents a singular challenge for Waverly-Shell Rock. The Rams are ranked No. 22 in the country, and they recorded nine straight falls en route to a 80-(-3) drubbing of North Scott in the semifinals.
"It's going to absolutely be tough," Whitcome said. "They’ve been ranked higher in the duals pretty much all year. So it’s going to be a tall mountain that we’re going to have to climb. But we’re excited for the opportunity."
"It’s going to be tough," junior Bailey Roybal said. "(We need to) come back stronger than last year. I’m ready and excited."
The Go-Hawks clearly want revenge, and they want to win their first state duals championship since 2010, but Whitcome made it clear his wrestlers must stay relaxed.
After the semifinals wrapped up around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the team had more than four hours until the final dual at 6:30 p.m.
Whitcome said the team was going back to the hotel in Des Moines for an hour and a half to regroup.
"We don’t want for the next few hours for our kids to be all hyped up and jacked up," he said. "We want them to get to that level 25 minutes before the dual starts."
The Go-Hawks earned their rest, to be sure.
In the day's first dual against seventh-seeded Indianola at 11 a.m., W-SR took an early 9-0 lead with a Cayden Langreck (145) pin and a 5-3 decision from Evan Yant (152). After freshman McCrae Hagarty easily pinned Sean Cunningham at 170, W-SR led 15-3.
Indianola took the next two matches on decision and cut the lead to 15-9, but the Go-Hawks then won four straight matches, including a fall from senior Brayden Wolf (220) and a tech fall from freshman Ryder Block (106).
Carter Fecht (126) posted a fall and Aiden Riggins (132) got a tech fall to push their team over the top, 43-19.
Waverly-Shell Rock then had to regroup quickly, as its next dual against Fort Dodge was right around the corner at 1 p.m.
W-SR again jumped ahead early with a 15-0 lead after another Hagarty fall. After the Dodgers won two straight matches with a majority decision and a regular decision, the Go-Hawks answered with four straight pins from Wolf, Luke Walker (285), Block and Roybal (113) to push the lead to 39-7.
Fort Dodge then won 11 straight points with a tech fall and regular fall, but by that point the dual was over. Aiden Riggins and Noah Heise (138) both pinned their foes to push W-SR to the 51-24 win.
"I think we wrestled fine," Whitcome said. "I don’t think we blew the doors off anything. At the same time, I thought we wrestled solid. We’ll come back tonight and hopefully we’ll have a bunch more energy, and we’ll be ready for a dogfight."
SE Polk has won four state duals titles in the past seven years — and W-SR knows the challenge ahead.
Though when asked what it would mean to bring home the title, Roybal was frank.
"It would mean a lot, but it’s a business trip."