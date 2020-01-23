It’s 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Go-Hawks enter the wrestling room at Waverly-Shell Rock for after-school practice.
Eric Whitcome separates the group of boys and girls wrestlers into two subsets, and each heads to opposite sides of the room, backs to the wall.
Styrofoam balls coated with rubber — about the size of a large grapefruit — are unfurled into the middle of the mat. Athletes of all shapes and sizes — and some coaches, too — rush toward the middle, pick up the balls and start flinging them at one another.
If this is starting to sound like something other than wrestling practice, you are not mistaken.
See, last weekend’s wrestling tournaments were cancelled. It wasn’t the first time this year that an outing was cancelled due to inclement weather.
So, to muster up some excitement and competitive spirit amidst a malaise induced by winter snows, Whitcome had his team play a friendly game of dodgeball on Tuesday afternoon.
“Ten pushups!” Whitcome yells to no one in particular, as balls slam into the wall precariously close to his head. “(Sam) Hornyak, you got hit! Do pushups!”
To be sure, the Go-Hawks will go through actual wrestling practice the rest of the week, as a few important outings lay ahead.
First, Waverly-Shell Rock will head to Oelwein on Thursday to try to extend its perfect Northeast Iowa Conference record and secure good seeding for the conference championship on Feb. 1.
Then, this weekend, the boys and girls teams will split, as the boys will compete in Saturday’s Rick Caldwell Invite and the girls will go for their second straight state title in the second-ever IWCOA girls state tournament.
Both events will happen inside Waverly-Shell Rock High School, as hundreds of wrestlers come from all across Iowa to celebrate the sport of wrestling in Waverly.
“Our hope is we get to actually wrestle,” Whitcome said while still avoiding dodge balls. “I think the kids are just excited. Maybe that first weekend where we didn’t go to Iowa City, I think we were all kind of like, ‘It’s alright, we had The Clash last weekend, we have a big schedule coming up.’ So it’s not like we missed a ton there.
“But after last weekend got canceled, we were like, ‘Hey, this isn’t any fun.’ So our guys are just excited to get out and compete. We’ll have all levels of competition this week.”
After trouncing Decorah 55-12 last week, the No. 1 Go-Hawk boys will have a chance to put a cherry on top of what has been an impressive regular season run when it faces the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the season’s last dual.
While the W-SR boys have put together an almost flawless state-title defense so far this season, Whitcome said the team is just now putting it together mentally, and everyone should be healthy in a bout a week or two.
It makes you wonder just how good this team’s peak can be, considering it hasn’t been operating at full strength all season.
“I feel good,” Whitcome said. “I think our guys are starting to put it together. A lot of that is the mental side of thing starting to click. We’re just excited about maybe for the first time all year during the postseason stretch, we’re going to be able to put everyone on the mat that we expected to have.
“It’s exciting to think about, so hopefully it becomes a reality.”
Meanwhile, the girls team is facing an even more significant event this Friday and Saturday, as W-SR will again host the girls state wrestling tournament.
Last year, 112 girls were registered, but just 87 were able to compete because of — you guessed it — bad weather. But this year, at least 380 girls will be in attendance, a number so large that the high school was force to make the event occur over two days instead of one.
“I think parking’s going to be hard,” said Avery Meier, who, along with Annika Behrends, won state individually last year. “I’m excited to see all the new faces and all the faces we saw last year. I think it’s exciting they get to come to our home town to see all these people here, and I think it’s going to be a fun time.”
The W-SR girls team boasts a strong team just like last year, but unlike last year, the competition this weekend is going to be stiff.
“Obviously there are nerves,” said Josh Meier, the Go-Hawk girls’ head coach. “But they’re excited to go out and compete. The numbers are almost quadruple what they were last year. It’s a different animal this year. It’s not like you’re going to go in and win a couple matches and place. You’re going to have to win five matches to get on the podium.”
For junior Marley Hagarty, this weekend’s state tournament won’t be new ground, but the colors she wears will be.
Hagarty is in her first season at Waverly-Shell Rock after transferring from Charles City, where she spent her first two high school years. Hagarty took third place in the 126-pound division last year, but she’s not putting pressure on herself to repeat or improve upon the feat.
“I think something that coach Meier has been saying has been to control what you can control, and what you can control is your mindset, attitude and how you work,” Hagarty said. “You can’t control who you go against, you can’t control the outcome, all you can do it go out there and wrestle your hardest.”
Regardless of where the girls team places though — or how the boys team does at Oelwein, or where it places in the Rick Caldwell Invite — it can’t be denied that the weekend will be a special one for wrestling in Iowa.