If you live or work near the intersection of 15th St. and W Bremer Ave. in Waverly, you might have heard some sirens around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Yes, that was the police, but the sirens weren't blaring because they were in pursuit.
They were blaring because the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team hit the road Tuesday afternoon and is headed to Des Moines for the IHSAA state wrestling tournaments, beginning Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.
And they did so with an escort of a patrol car and a Waverly Fire Department fire engine.
Not that this is uncommon. Usually whenever this time of year comes, the Go-Hawks are making this same trip, and in years past they've been accompanied with a similar escort.
"It feels pretty good," Brayden Wolf said. "It means that we mean a lot to the community."
After winning districts on Saturday in Marshalltown, W-SR has had a few days to contemplate and prepare for another state tournament. But now, they're ready to get to it.
"It definitely feels a lot different," Wolf said. "We’ve been through a lot this year. We’ve been through a lot over the course of the season, but I feel like we’re ready."
Wolf, a W-SR senior, is one of the 10 Go-Hawks who qualified for the traditional state tournament, which begins Thursday. But first, W-SR will compete in the dual state tournament Wednesday (3A action starts at 11 a.m.).
After coming up short in state duals last year, Waverly-Shell Rock enters the 2020 tournament as a No. 2 seed and will face seventh-seeded Indianola on Mat 3 at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The winner of that dual moves on to face the winner of No. 3 Fort Dodge and No. 6 Waukee in the semifinals.
Then, after weigh-ins at 7 a.m. Thursday, the traditional state tournament begins for Class 3A at 9 a.m. and will run until Saturday.
Wolf, Ryder Block, Bailey Roybal, Aiden Riggins, Cayden Langreck, Evan Yant, Carter Proffitt, McCrae Hagarty, Jake Walker and Luke Walker will all look to end their respective seasons as champions.
But first, they must make the 134-mile trek southwest.
Wolf said he's going to listen to music and relax on the car ride, and the team will have a workout at the hotel Tuesday night before going to bed early.
They're going to need some rest, surely.