Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS CREATING BLIZZARD TO NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OVER MANY PARTS OF IOWA ON SATURDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL IOWA THIS AFTERNOON, BUT IS BEGINNING TO TRANSITION TO FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. THIS TRANSITION TO FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EASTWARD THROUGH THE AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. WINDS FROM THE SOUTHEAST ARE GUSTING BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW REPORTS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON ARE GENERALLY BETWEEN 3 AND 6 INCHES OVER WESTERN IOWA AS WELL. AS FREEZING DRIZZLE CONTINUES INTO TONIGHT, A MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS IS EXPECTED. STRONG WINDS FROM THE NORTHWEST WILL DEVELOP EARLY SATURDAY WITH WIND GUSTS OVER 45 MPH ANTICIPATED ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES, WHICH MAY RESULT IN A FLASH FREEZE ON ROADWAYS. THE GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO CREATE WIDESPREAD, SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS ON SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IOWA. THIS IS WHEN WHITEOUT OR NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS WITH HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL IS EXPECTED. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CHANGE TO FREEZING DRIZZLE TOWARD SUNSET INTO TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. INTENSE SNOW RATES TODAY WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THIS EVENING'S COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND IMPACT POWER LINES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL IS EXPECTED ON SATURDAY AS STRONG, GUSTY WINDS DEVELOP CREATING NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&