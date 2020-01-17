Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team must have some sort of vendetta against Northeast Iowa Conference opponents, or something.

Every time a conference opponent has stumbled into the first-ranked Go-Hawks this season, W-SR has walked away victorious, often in lopsided fashion.

It started back on Dec. 12, 2019, with a 66-15 victory over Waukon. Then, a 55-19 win against Crestwood a week later. After the Battle of Waterloo, the Go-Hawks then beat Charles City 62-12 in the first dual of the new year on Jan. 2, and a week after that came a 39-27 victory against New Hampton-Turkey Valley, the closest conference meet yet.

On Thursday night, Decorah had a chance to end that run in the Bock Gym at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Ultimately, though, the Go-Hawks' league dominance continued, as they beat the Vikings 55-12 in Waverly.

The W-SR girls team also had success, defeating Decorah 27-24.

The only NEIC opponent left on the schedule is Oelwein, which W-SR will face on the road on Jan. 23. That means Thursday night was the last home dual meet of the regular season, and the Go-Hawks made it count.

It only took a moment for W-SR to jump ahead of the Vikings 12-0, as freshman Jake Walker (ranked No. 7 in the 195-pound class), senior Brayden Wolf (No. 1 in 220) and junior Luke Walker (No. 8 in HWT) all recorded falls over their opponents.

After a double forfeit in the 106 division, freshman Ryder Block recorded a fall against Knute Hovden in the 113 division to push the lead to 18-0.

However, Decorah punched back, winning two of the next three duals: the Vikings' Austin Wilkins (120) and Brady Stille (132) beat Dylan Stockdale and Zack Barnett, respectively, sandwiching a win by W-SR sophomore Carter Fecht in the 126 division over Lane Rolfs.

After Go-Hawks freshman Abram Wrage (138) recorded a fall over Ben Wymer, Decorah's Jackson Rolfs (145) defeated Noah Heise, but that would be the last dual the Vikings would win Thursday.

Senior Evan Yant (No. 5 in 152), senior Carter Proffitt (No. 8 in 160), freshman McCrae Hagerty (No. 3 in 170), and Grant McDonald (182) were all victorious to bring home the 55-12 win for W-SR.

On the girls side, the W-SR win was much closer, as the Go-Hawks fell behind 6-0 after sophomore Miranda Janssen (145) was defeated by Meg Sessions in the opening bout.

W-SR took a 9-6 lead after freshman Brinley Meier (113) defeated Ashley Bjork and senior Cailey Reyna (126) recorded a fall over Anya Lovstuen, but the Go-Hawks were put in a deep hole when Decorah then recorded three straight falls to garner an 18-9 lead.

However, four straight clutch performances from Waverly-Shell Rock sealed a comeback win: Meier won again, this time against Rorie Wiedow, sophomore Kailey Hervol defeated Lovstuen, junior Avery Meier (No. 3 in 126) beat Kaia Neal, and junior Marley Hagarty (No. 8 in 138) recorded a match-winning fall over Rebekah Pedlar.

It was an impressive, come-from-behind win from the W-SR girls, who are gaining momentum as they go for their second straight state title next weekend in Waverly.

The W-SR boys were supposed to take on multiple schools at Bettendorf High School on Friday afternoon, but the event was cancelled due to inclement weather, according to head coach Eric Whitcome.

