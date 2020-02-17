As a team, Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling qualified for state after winning Class 3A regionals last Wednesday, but Saturday was an opportunity for the Go-Hawks to show off the parts that comprise the impressive whole.
The Class 3A district tournament was held in Marshalltown, and the top two wrestlers in each weight class advanced to state.
After an impressive Saturday afternoon, Waverly-Shell Rock ended up qualifying 10 individuals who will now turn their heads toward the Class 3A traditional state wrestling tournament, beginning Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Ryder Block (106), Bailey Roybal (113), Aiden Riggins (132), Cayden Langreck (145), Evan Yant (152), Carter Proffitt (160), McCrae Hagarty (170), Jake Walker (195), Brayden Wolf (220) and Luke Walker (285) will don the black-and-gold in Des Moines later in the week.
W-SR’s district win comes a year after the school qualified 11 wrestlers in 2019.
With their qualifications, seniors Yant, Proffitt and Wolf are surely happy to see their high school wrestling careers extended by a week.
In all, eight Go-Hawks finished first in districts in their respective weight classes: Block, Roybal, Riggins, Langreck, Yant, Proffitt, Hagarty and Jake Walker.
State action begins Wednesday with the state dual tournament (Class 3A action begins at 11 a.m.). Then, the traditional tournament begins Thursday and runs until Saturday.