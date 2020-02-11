The time for postseason wrestling is almost upon us at last, and as schools across Iowa prepare for varsity regionals this week, IAwrestle had time to release another edition of its individual and team rankings.
No surprise here, but Waverly-Shell Rock is again ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, ahead of SE Polk and Fort Dodge.
The Go-Hawks haven't wrestled in an official capacity in over a week, but the ranking comes after they most recently won the Northeast Iowa Conference title on Feb. 1.
Waverly-Shell Rock will host the winner of Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Hempstead in Wednesday night's regional tournament in Waverly.
Once again, several W-SR wrestlers cracked the individual rankings as well, and three Go-Hawks again were ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes: freshman Ryder Block (106 pounds), junior Bailey Roybal (113), and senior Brayden Wolf (220).
See this story's sidebar for the full list of ranked W-SR wrestlers.
IAwrestle also released rankings for Class 1A, its last such of the 2019-20 season, and two area schools cracked the list again.
The Denver Cyclones are ranked No. 6 in 1A, and Nashua-Plainfield is No. 10.
These rankings may come as a bit of a surprise, as the Huskies topped the Cyclones in last weekend's Class 1A sectional tournament by half a point.
Both schools will have a chance to prove they belong in the rankings Tuesday night when they compete in the Class 1A regional duals.
The Cyclones will face Beckman Catholic at 6 p.m., and should they win, they'll move on to face the winner of New London vs. Colfax-Mingo in the final. Nashua-Plainfield will face Martensdale-St. Mary's in the first round of regionals at 6 p.m. at Clarion Goldfield Dows High school, and the winner will go on to face the winner of AC-GC vs. Goldfield-Dows.
Six Cyclones are ranked individually (see sidebar), and three Huskies are ranked as well: Garret Rinken (2nd in 106), Jakob Whitinger (4th in 113), and Evan Kalainoff (182).
In addition, several wrestlers from other area schools cracked the rankings as well: North Butler-Clarksville's Chet Buss (1st in 285), Sumner-Fredericksburg's Treyten Steffen (3rd in 195), and Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit (8th in 106).