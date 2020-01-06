Much is changing.
The calendar has turned from December to January. A brand new decade is upon us. What is sure to be an eventful 2020 is underway.
Amidst all of this, it feels like the only thing that has remained consistent is the dominance consistently displayed by Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling.
Over the weekend, the Go-Hawks were 105 miles north in Rochester, Minnesota, competing in "The Clash Tournament," a two-day, team dual format tournament. It featured 19 teams, ranging from Iowa to Minnesota, from Missouri to Wisconsin.
In yet another impressive outing, Waverly-Shell Rock was able to take home third place, finishing behind first-place Shakopee (MN) and second-place St. Michael-Albertville (MN).
Ryder Block, Brayden Wolf and Carter Proffitt all went undefeated during the tournament, and junior Bailey Roybal picked up an impressive milestone, reaching 100 career wins as a Go-Hawk.
W-SR began the tournament in Bracket A on Friday, and the team didn't have much trouble advancing to the next round.
The Go-Hawks began by routing Rochester Mayo (MN) 64-12 in the first round, and the team advanced to the bracket final by beating Wayzata (MN) 43-25. Then, the Go-Hawks faced Carl Sandburg (IL) in the final, winning 44-24.
On Day 2 in the championship pool, Waverly-Shell Rock stumbled out of the gates, falling to Shakopee 41-21 in the first round and St. Michael-Albertville 31-24 in the second round.
However, the Go-Hawks rebounded in the third, beating Minisink Valley (NY) 38-36 to take the bronze.
The finish for Waverly-Shell Rock — ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by iawrestle.com — is even more impressive after considering the team had a busy day of wrestling before the tournament.
On Thursday, the Go-Hawks hosted both Charles City and Newton for the first dual meets of the new year.
No rust was shown by W-SR, which beat Newton 52-19 and Charles City 62-12.
As the season reaches its midway point, Waverly-Shell Rock appears to be firing on all cylinders and is poised for another run for a state title.
After returning home from Minnesota, W-SR will face Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton on the road Thursday night.