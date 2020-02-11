Following more than a week away from official competition after winning the Northeast Iowa Conference title on Feb. 1, the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team is finally back in action Wednesday night for the IHSAA Class 3A regional duals.
Two schools, Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead, will come to Waverly-Shell Rock High School and will face each other in the first round, starting at 6 p.m. Then, the winner will go on to face the Go-Hawks in the regional final.
Dubuque Hempstead, the No. 18 team in Class 3A per the IWCOA, is coming off a sixth-place finish in Feb. 1’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and lost 42-28 to Linn-Mar in its last dual meet of the season on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Western Dubuque, also a MVC school and ranked No. 17 in Class 3A, finished eighth in the conference tournament and most recently fell 44-36 to Cedar Rapids Prairie in the last dual meet of the regular season.
While Waverly-Shell Rock didn’t see either team in a dual this season, Western Dubuque did compete in the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Dec. 20 and 21. The Bobcats took first in Pool 5 and finished in fifth place in the Smith-Springer Bracket.
Notable wrestlers include Western Dubuque’s Jake Hosch (ranked No. 4 in the 182-pound division by IAwrestle) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Adler Kramer (5th in 120), Ben Faber (9th in 152), and Cayden Lovett (10th in 285).
After Wednesday night’s regional duals come the Class 3A districts on Saturday at Marshalltown High School in Marshalltown.