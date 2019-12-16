The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team had another success weekend, winning the 2019 Go-Hawk Title Town Duals held Saturday morning at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly.
W-SR hosted eight schools for the meet — Clear Lake, Newton, Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Clear Creek-Amana, Kaukauna (WI), Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Burlington — and the Go-Hawks began by wrestling in the Black Pool with Clear Lake and Newton.
Waverly-Shell Rock was dominant from the beginning, beating Clear Lake 60-6 in the first match of the day. The Go-Hawks beat Clear Lake in every weight class except for the 126-pound division.
The W-SR momentum continued into the third round, where the Go-Hawks beat Newton 71-3. Waverly-Shell Rock again was victory in every weight class, save one: the 182-pound division.
Waverly-Shell Rock then advanced onto the first place pool, where the team faced off against Kaukana in the first match. This match was closer, but the Go-Hawks still didn't have many issues, winning 48-18.
In the closest match of the day, Waverly-Shell Rock played Bettendorf, and the Go-Hawks won 38-30 to take the title. Ryder Block, Bailey Roybal, Aiden Riggins, Evan Yant, Carter Proffitt, McCrae Hagerty, Jake Walker and Brayden Wolf were all victorious in the final match.
Next up, the Go-Hawks have a varsity dual against Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Thursday in Waverly.