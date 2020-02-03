The past few months have been somewhat of a clinic put on by the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team, a demonstration on how to thoroughly dominate your conference competition.
All season long, the Go-Hawks have trounced their Northeast Iowa Conference opponents, and their supremacy was only made clearer Saturday, when W-SR won the NEIC tournament in Cresco.
Waverly-Shell Rock posted 264 points during the tournament, well ahead of Charles City (197) and Crestwood (190). To put W-SR's success in context, the point margin between the first-place Go-Hawks and second-place Charles City (67) was larger than the gap between the Comets and fifth-place Decorah (58).
Staggeringly, the conference title is Waverly-Shell Rock's 15th since 2005. The school has lost just one NEIC tournament since that year.
And yet, despite the dynastic run, each season is special in its own way, and this 2019-20 campaign is no exception.
Cayden Langreck, a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock, had been sidelined all season until competing in Saturday's tournament. Aiden Riggins, who had been out for a month, also made his return to the mat over the weekend.
The return of two important wrestlers makes W-SR's season even more impressive considering how the team performed without them, and the valuable additions only improve the Go-Hawks' odds of winning another state championship.
"Every year has its own obstacles," head coach Eric Whitcome said Monday. "Something special about it too is that we’ve got a couple guys back in the lineup that haven’t been there."
Both Langreck and Riggins shined in their returns, as Riggins defeated Crestwood's Chase Thomas in the first place match in the 132-pound division, and Langreck finished runner-up to Decorah's Jackson Rolfs in the 145-pound division.
In all, Waverly-Shell Rock sent 11 wrestlers to the finals, and eight Go-Hawks finished in first place in their respective classes: Riggins, Ryder Block (106), Bailey Roybal (120), Carter Fecht (126), Evan Yant (152), McCrae Hagarty (170), Brayden Wolf (220), and Luke Walker (285).
"I thought our guys competed well and gave themselves opportunities to have success," Whitcome said. "We’re all pretty pleased about the weekend."
Now, Waverly-Shell Rock has a moment to savor another conference title, as the team doesn't have an official competition in over a week. But the Go-Hawks aren't hesitating to strive to improve as the season's most important stretch approaches.
Feb. 12 will bring the IAHSAA regional dual at 6 p.m. in Waverly, and W-SR will be using the week-plus of time until then to sharpen things up.
"Our big focus right now for the guys is just really honing in on some areas of their wrestling and making improvements and adjustments," Whitcome said. "For our guys, I think we’re doing the right things. We’re attacking in ways we need to be attacking, but there are some adjustments we need to make. Our pre-attack launch points and also finishing our attacks. We’ve just got to tighten up, and that’ll be the focus for the next week and a half.
"If we can make some improvements there, I think it’s going to be a difference maker for us."