Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday's Jesup Cross Country Invitational was another successful outing for Waverly-Shell Rock.

The Go-Hawks finished first in the boys varsity race, edging out Maquoketa Valley by one point. 

The Go-Hawks had an average time of 17:40 and a spread of 1:06. 

W-SR had three boys runners finish in the top 10: sophomore Andrew Cummer finished second (17:04); sophomore Nick Kepford finished seventh (17:33); and junior Ethyn Chesnut finished eighth (17:34). 

Denver also had a successful outing in Jesup. 

The Cyclones finished third overall in the boys race with an average time of 17:54 and spread of 46.4 seconds. 

Senior Lyons Conlee finished third with a time of 17:23, and junior Alex Larson finished 15th with a time of 17:51. 

Denver was even better in the girls 5K, finishing first with 90 points, 26 less than second-place Starmont. The Cyclones had an average time of 20:38 and spread of 2:59. 

Three Denver runners — senior Grace Beck (2nd place - 19:28), freshman Amber Homan (6th place - 19:49), and sophomore Chloe Ristau (7th place - 19:53) — finished in the top ten. 

Waverly-Shell Rock didn't fare as well in the girls race, finishing eighth out of 16 teams with an average time of 21:29. 

Junior Emma Hoins, however, finished first overall in another race with a time of 19:00. 

Tags