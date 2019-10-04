Thursday's Jesup Cross Country Invitational was another successful outing for Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Go-Hawks finished first in the boys varsity race, edging out Maquoketa Valley by one point.
The Go-Hawks had an average time of 17:40 and a spread of 1:06.
W-SR had three boys runners finish in the top 10: sophomore Andrew Cummer finished second (17:04); sophomore Nick Kepford finished seventh (17:33); and junior Ethyn Chesnut finished eighth (17:34).
Denver also had a successful outing in Jesup.
The Cyclones finished third overall in the boys race with an average time of 17:54 and spread of 46.4 seconds.
Senior Lyons Conlee finished third with a time of 17:23, and junior Alex Larson finished 15th with a time of 17:51.
Denver was even better in the girls 5K, finishing first with 90 points, 26 less than second-place Starmont. The Cyclones had an average time of 20:38 and spread of 2:59.
Three Denver runners — senior Grace Beck (2nd place - 19:28), freshman Amber Homan (6th place - 19:49), and sophomore Chloe Ristau (7th place - 19:53) — finished in the top ten.
Waverly-Shell Rock didn't fare as well in the girls race, finishing eighth out of 16 teams with an average time of 21:29.
Junior Emma Hoins, however, finished first overall in another race with a time of 19:00.