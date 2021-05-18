Waverly-Shell Rock junior Isaac Becker finished fourth in singles at the Class 1A District tournament Wednesday at W-SR High School.
Becker, who was the No. 4 seed entering Wednesday’s competition, began the day with back-to-back wins over Clear Lake’s Cabot Neuberger (6-1, 6-1) and Waterloo Columbus Catholic’s Patrick Underwood (6-2, 6-1). Becker lost to Aplington-Parkersburg’s Cameron Luhring (6-0, 6-0), and then fell to Decorah’s Daniel Skrade (6-2, 6-1) in the third-place match.
W-SR placed fourth in the team standings with nine points. Aplington-Parkersburg won the team race with 23 points, while Decorah took second at 21. Waterloo Columbus Catholic finished third at 17.
Go-Hawks senior Mason Ellerbroek also competed in singles. Ellerbroek defeated Clear Lake’s Carter Markwardt 6-2, 6-0, and lost to Aplington-Parkersburg’s Owen Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
W-SR also had two doubles teams competing. Senior Brady Ramker and freshman Benny Ramker won their first match 6-1, 6-0 over Oelwein. The W-SR duo then fell to Aplington-Parkersburg’s Tate Neymeyer and Christian Haugstad in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. Neymeyer and Haugstad finished fourth in doubles.
Go-Hawks freshman Aidan Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh also competed in doubles. The tandem lost to Decorah’s Gabriel Anderson and Caden Branum 6-0, 6-0 in their first match. Anderson and Branum won the district doubles title and advanced to the Class 1A state tournament.
“I was extremely happy with how hard we played and how we competed,” W-SR coach John Hubbard said. “Our guys got to learn first hand what postseason tennis looks and feels like. A day like (Wednesday) will only help our young guys get better. Finishing fourth overall in the final team standings behind three teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the Class 1A tennis rankings means that we are doing things the right way and going in the right direction.”
“I am grateful for the seniors we have on our team and the leadership they provided all year. I wish all three of them the best of luck as they go on to college in the fall. Our program is better because they were a part of it. They left their mark on the program and have a lot to be proud of. They will all go on to do big things in the future.”