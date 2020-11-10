WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock junior Jordan Bienemann was voted Class 3A, District 3 punter of the year.
Bienemann averaged 37.2 yards per punt this season and was third in District 3 with 706 punt yards.
W-SR seniors Jack Kramer and Cade Carpenter, junior Layne McDonald and sophomores Asa Newom, McRae Hagarty and Jake Walker were named first team all-district.
Kramer posted 36 total tackles this season. Carpenter was a staple up front for the Go-Hawks. McDonald registered 27 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Newsom was fourth in District 3 with 670 rushing yards. Hagarty, was third in District 3 with 702 rushing yards. Walker recorded 26 total tackles.
Seniors Donovan Wessel and Cade Williams, and juniors Kaden Bibler and Austin Dewey were second team all-district.
The following W-SR players received academic all-district honors: Kramer, Jay McMillin, Brady Ramker, Donovan Wessel, Andy Roose, Elijah Davis, Jonathan Wessel, Sam Shover, Carpenter, Williams, Isaac Britt, Grant Halverson, Dewey, Jacob Lord, Ryan Folkerts, Wesley Spears, Bibler, Cole Hotz, Jacob Barthalow and McDonald.
W-SR finished the season 4-4.