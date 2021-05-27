Brenna Bodensteiner will finish her freshman golf season at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
The Waverly-Shell Rock freshman standout qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A state tournament after placing fifth with a two-round score of 89 at the Region 5 tournament Monday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Bodensteiner birdied on Nos. 3 and 18, and sank four pars, including Nos. 10-12.
W-SR placed fourth in the team standings at 389. Clear Lake finished first at 343, while West Delaware was the runner-up at 375. Humboldt took third at 378.
Humboldt’s Nora Carlson was the medalist after carding a 70, while Clear Leake’s Meghan DeLong was runner-up with a score of 74.
Go-Hawks junior Emma Jones tied for 10th with a 98, while senior Payton Schwartz tied for 15th with a 100. Senior Ella Killion tied for 18th with a 102, while sophomore McKenzie Weidler finished 27th at 106 and junior Morgan Morrill tied for 28th at 108.
The Class 3A state tournament will be held June 1-2.
GIRLS GOLF
CLASS 3A, REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
at Waverly Municipal Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Clear Lake 343, 2. West Delaware 375, 3. Humboldt 378, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 389, 5. Independence 399, 6. Webster City 434, 7. Crestwood 435, 8. Charles City 437, 9. Center Point-Urbana 460, 10. Hampton-Dumont 466, 11. Algona 381, 12. Decorah 495.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Carlson, Humboldt, 70; 2. M. DeLong, Clcear Lake, 74; 3. R. DeLong, Clear Lake, 78; 4. Koloc, West Delaware, 82; 5. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 89; t6. Michell, Charles City, Ainley, Clear Lake, Martin, Independence, Coates, West Delaware, 93; t10. Paine, Clear Lake, Holck, Clear Lake, Bonefas, Independence, Jones, W-SR, 98.
Denver girls punch
ticket to 2A state meet
Denver secured a spot at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state tournament Monday.
The Cyclones finished as runners-up at the Region 4 tournament at Willow Run Country Club with a 411. Waukon also finished with a 411, but Denver won the tiebreaker.
New Hampton won the team race and qualified for state with a 381. Senior Emma Ewert was the medalist with an 83, while Waterloo Columbus Catholic junior Molly Fereday was the runner-up at 91.
Denver senior Hailey Bahlmann qualified for state individually after shooting a 99.
Cyclones junior Alexis Wurzer tied for seventh at 102, while classmates Olivia Buhr and Norah Oltrogge tied for 13th at 105. Sophomore Bailey Nuss took 18th at 110, while junior Sydney Buss was 24th at 116.
The Class 2A state tournament is scheduled for June 1-2 at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
GIRLS GOLF
CLASS 2A, REGION 4 TOURNAMENT
at Willow Run Country Club
Team Scores
1. New Hampton 381, 2. Denver 411, 3. Waukon 411, 4. Jesup 430.
Top 10 individuals
1. Ewert, New Hampton, 83; 2. Fereday, Columbus, 91; 3. Djukic, New Hampton, 97; t4. Olson, New Hampton, Clark, Waukon, 98; 6. Bahlmann, Denver, 99; t7. Wurzer, Denver, Strub, Waukon, Clayberg, Jesup, 102; 10. Lemke, New Hampton, 103.