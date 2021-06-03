Brenna Bodensteiner could not have drawn up a better ending to her first season as a varsity golfer.
The Waverly-Shell Rock freshman tied for 22nd at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 3A state tournament Wednesday afternoon at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
Bodensteiner carded a 41-over-par 185 during the two-day competition, which began Tuesday. She sank six pars and birdied on No. 17 on Tuesday and made five pars Wednesday.
Bodensteiner became the first W-SR state qualifier since Emma Robson placed 27th in 2018.
Gilbert freshman Eden Lorhbach won the Class 3A individual title with a 5-over-par 149. Washington won the the Class 3A team title at 675.
GIRLS GOLF
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
at River Valley Golf Course, Adel
Team Scores
1. Washington 675, 2. Gilbert 703, 3. Clear Lake 745, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 750, 5. West Delaware 757, 6. ADM 779, 7. Monticello 797, 8. Nevada 802, 9. Lisbon 812, 10. Creston 824.
Top 10 individuals
1. Lorhbach, Gilbert, 149; 2. Bruner, Washington, 151, t3. Hotchkiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, M. DeLong, Clear Lake, 161; t5. Carlson, Humboldt, Nacos, Washington, 163; t7. R. DeLong, Clear Lake, Vaassen, Wahlert, 166; 9. Sporrer, Nevada, 169; 10. Driskell, Creston, 171.
Cyclones 8th at 2A state meet
Denver placed eighth at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 2A state golf tournament with a combined score of 817.
Cyclones senior Haley Bahlmann placed 33rd at 55-over-par 197. She sank four pars and birdied on No. 5 on Tuesday. Junior Alexis Wurzer took 35th at 57-over-par 199. Junior Olivia Buhr tied for 40th at 202. Buhr made a pair of pars over the two-day competition. Junior Sydney Buss tied for 53rd after carding a 217, while junior Norah Oltrogge finished 59th at 227. Sophomore Bailey Nuss tied for 60th at 229.
Van Meter senior Kylie Carey won the Class 2A individual title at 13-over-par 155. Van Meter also won the Class 2A team title at 691.
GIRLS GOLF
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown
Team Scores
1. Van Meter 691, 2. Roland-Story 801, 3. New Hampton 717, 4. Williamsburg 737, 5. Unity Christian 766, 6. West Lyon 783, 7. Dike-New Hartford 791, 8. Denver 817, 9. Treynor 823, 10. Anamosa 833.
Top 10 individuals
1. Casey, Van Meter, 155; 2. Rahfeldt, Roland-Story, 156; 3. Wille, Van Meter, 157; 4. Fereday, Columbus Catholic, 162; 5. Nash, Tipton, 164; 6. Butler, Okoboji, 167; 7. Ewert, New Hampton, 168; 8. Beltman, Unity Christian, 169; 9. Kroeze, Unity Christian, 171; t10. Miller, OABCIG, Carlson, Roland-Story, Djukic, New Hampton, 172.