WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock senior Ben Buseman won high jump after leaping 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches at the Cole Collinge Invitational on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
Buseman also took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.75 seconds. W-SR sophomore Samuel Roose was runner-up with a jump of 19-1 1/2.
The Go-Hawks placed fourth in the team race with 80 points. Cedar Falls won the team title at 247, followed by Mason City (88.50) and Dike-New Hartford (85).
W-SR’s distance medley relay squad of senior Daniel DeBower, and juniors Ryan Folkerts, Austin Dewey and Nick Kepford placed first in 3 minutes, 42.84 seconds. W-SR finished third in the 4x200 (1:34.89), 4x400 (3:31.17) and the 400 shuttle hurdle (1:05.76) relays.
W-SR Sophomore thrower Jake Walker took third in shot put with a heave of 47-6. Cedar Falls senior Drew Hoth won the event with a mark of 53-1/2.
Go-Hawks junior Andrew Cummer placed fourth in the 3,200 (10:31.53) and was ninth in the 1,600 (4:53.61). Roose also placed seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:01.68). Folkerts took fifth in long jump (18-6), while sophomore Jack Wilson finished seventh in the 400 (56.09 seconds). Sophomore Caden Kueker placed eighth in the 3,200 (11:10.00) and was ninth in the 800 (2:23.55).
BOYS TRACK
COLE COLLINGE INVITE
at Cedar Falls High School
Team Scores
1. Cedar Falls 247, 2. Mason City 88.50, 3. Dike-New Hartford 85, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 80, 5. Waterloo West 69.50, 6. Waterloo East 23.
All distances in meters
100: 1. Gee, Cedar Falls, 11.27; 2. Hall, D-NH, 11.31; 3. White, Cedar Falls, 11.37; 4. Ratleff, Cedar Falls, 11:49; 5. Hall, D-NH, 11.55.
200: 1. Gee, Cedar Falls, 23.20; 2. White, Cedar Falls, 23.50; 3. Ratleff, Cedar Falls, 23.61; 4. Arterberry, West, 24.28; 5. Elliott, West, 24.78.
400: 1. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 48.05; 2. Eastman, Cedar Falls, 49.08; 3. Burris, Cedar Falls, 51.65; 4. Roussell, Cedar Falls, 52.61; 5. Woods, Cedar Falls, 52.97.
800: 1. Mujica, Cedar Falls, 2:01.06; 2. Jorgensen, Cedar Falls, 2:01.30; 3. Jacobson, Cedar Falls, 2:02.31; 4. Schellhorn, Cedar Falls, 2:03.93; 5. Kepford, W-SR, 2:05.05.
110 hurdles: 1. Lucas, Cedar Falls, 15.40; 2. Block, Cedar Falls, 15.64; 3. Hobard, Mason City, 16.18; 4. Eiklenborg, D-NH, 16.35; 5. Wartdell, D-NH, 16.79.
1,600: 1. Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 4:28.11; 2. Burnett, Cedar Falls, 4:29.61; 3. Smith, Cedar Falls, 4:35.83; 4. Olsen, Cedar Falls, 4:36.71; 5. Burjes, Cedar Falls, 4:49.00.
3,200: 1. Smith, Cedar Falls, 9:49.23; 2. Olsen, Cedar Falls, 10:05.32; 3. Johnson, Cedar Falls, 10:28.92; 4. Cummer, W-SR, 10:31.53; 5. Considine, Cedar Falls, 10:50.56.
400 hurdles: 1. Rodriguez, Mason City, 56.09; 2. Lucas, East, 58.10; 3. Wardell, D-NH, 59.81; 4. Eiklenborg, D-NH, 59.83; 5. Hendrickson, Cedar Falls, 1:01.21.
Discus: 1. Teare, West, 142-11 1/2; 2. Brock, Mason City, 140-7 1/2; 3. Borcherding, Cedar Falls, 123-1/2; 4. Graves, D-NH, 119-8 1/4; 5. Peters, Cedar Falls, 118-0.
High jump: 1. Burris, Cedar Falls, 6-0; 2. Johnson, Mason City, 5-10; 3. Hobart, Mason City, 5-8; 4. Sorensen, Cedar Falls, 5-6; 5. Mounce, Cedar Falls, 5-4.
Long jump: 1. Buseman, W-SR, 19-3 1/2; 2. Roose, W-SR, 19-1 1/2; 3. Knox, Cedar Falls, 18-9; 4. Ernst, Cedar Falls, 18-8 1/2; 5. Folkerts, W-SR, 18-8.
Shot put: 1 Hoth, Cedar Falls, 53-1/2; 2. Wilson, Cedar Falls, 48-7; 3. Walker, W-SR, 47-6; 4. Jensen, D-NH, 45-1; 5. Tompkins, Cedar Falls, 44-2 1/2.
4x100 relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 44.39; 2. D-NH, 44.71; 3. West, 44.90; 4. East, 46.01; 5. Cedar Falls, 46.03.
4x200 relay: 1. West, 1:32.56; 2. Mason City, 1:33.16; 3. W-SR, 1:34.89; 4. Cedar Falls, 1:36.55; 5. D-NH, 1:37.04.
4x400 relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 3:19.07; 2. D-NH, 3:30.53; 3. W-SR, 3:31.17; 4. West, 3:33.44; 5. Cedar Falls, 3:34.42.
4x800 relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 8:36.45; 2. Mason City, 8:51.40; 3. West, 8:53.45; 4. D-NH, 9:10.22; 5. W-SR, 9:30.00.
440 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 1:00.98; 2. Mason City, 1:02.58; 3. W-SR, 1:05.76; 4. D-NH, 1:06.61; 5. Cedar Falls, 1:07.13.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 1:37.19; 2. Cedar Falls, 1:41.43; 3. Mason City, 1:44.09; 4. West, 1:45.46; 5. D-NH, 1:45.70.
1,600 distance medley relay: 1. W-SR, 3:42.84; 2. D-NH, 3:46.60; 3. Cedar Falls, 3:56.53; 4. Cedar Falls, 3:57.95; 5. Mason City, 4:13.76.
Other W-SR results: 100: Thomas, 23rd, 14.16; Myrmo, 30th, 15.90; Wi. Spree, 11th, 12.26; Stockdale, 13th, 12.39; 200: Mullinix, 26th, 29.68; Bibler, 16th, 26.31; Walker, 12th, 25.29; Carter, 13th, 25.37; Stockdale, 18th, 26.57; 400: Bridges, 18th, 1:12.42; Bird, 20th, 1:13.69; Mraz, 24th, 1:26.72; 400 hurdles: Wi. Spree, 17th, 1:08.20; Discus: Wilker, 21st, 80-5 1/2; Stovall, 13th, 97-2 1/4; Williams, 17th, 93-1 1/2; Siems, 22nd, 78-5 1/2; Barthalow, 11th, 98-9; High jump: Stockdale, ninth, 17-5 1/2; Shot put: Wilson, 24th, 30-8 1/2; Bathalow, 12th, 37-3; 4x100 relay: W-SR, sixth, 46.27; 4x800 relay: W-SR, fifth, 9:30.00; 800 sprint medley relay: W-SR, sixth, 1:49.40.