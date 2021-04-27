WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock senior Reagan Dahlquist placed fourth in high jump at the 111th Drake Relays on Thursday on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Dahlquist cleared 5 feet, 6 inches, which is a personal-best mark this season.
W-SR senior Emma Hoins finished 11th in the 3,000-meter run. The decorated distance runner crossed the finish line in 10 minutes, 23.01 seconds, which turned out to be a PR by 15 seconds, according to W-SR coach Wende Dawson.
“We were so excited to be back on the Blue Oval, even with all the COVID-19 guidelines,” Dawson said.
“(We are) so incredibly proud of both of them. Their hard work, perseverance and determination got them to Drake. Both had significant performances.”
N-P’s Hackman 4th in shot put
Nashua-Plainfield junior Breanna Hackman took fourth in shot put at the Drake Relays on Thursday on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Hackman’s heave was measured at 39 feet, 1/4 inches. Mount Pleasant junior Jadan Brumbaugh won the event (43-3).
Denver’s Krause 15th in 110 hurdles
Denver’s Andrew Krause placed 15th in the 110-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays on Thursday on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The senior crossed the finish line in 15.74 seconds. Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Drew Bartels placed first in 14.40.
WV’s 4x100 relay competes at Drake Relays
Wapsie Valley’s boys 4x100-meter relay team competed at the Drake Relays on Thursday on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium.
The Warriors quartet of sophomore Dawson Schmit, seniors Ethan Oltrogge and Tyler Ott, and junior Holten Robinson placed 35th in the qualifying round in 44.77 seconds.
Southeast Polk won the event (42.39).