WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock’s Abbie Draper and Trinidee Moore were named first team All-Northeast Iowa Conference, the conference announced late last week.
Draper, a 6-foot-1 forward, led the conference in scoring (18.1 points per game), field goals made (171) and blocks (45). She was second in shooting (57.4%) and third in rebounds (7.3 per game).
A Bradley University signee, Draper ended her decorated high school career as the Go-Hawks’ all-time leading scorer with 1,318 points.
Moore, a junior, overcame an ankle injury and started 20 games for the Go-Hawks. She averaged 7.5 points per game, ranked third in the NIEC in 3-point shooting (37%) and fourth in assists (62).
Annika Behrends, Macy Smith and Sasha Wilson received second team all-conference honors.
Behrends, a junior guard, finished eighth in the conference in rebounds (108) and tied for 17th in scoring (136 points). Smith, also a junior, was eighth in the conference with 48 steals. Wilson, a senior, ranked third in the NEIC with 72 assists.