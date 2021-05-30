Hogan Hansen has been chasing a dream since he first teed off as a Waverly-Shell Rock varsity starter.
As a freshman in 2019, Hansen placed fourth at the Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet. His sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Hansen to wait another year before getting a second chance at history.
The W-SR junior made the most of his opportunity last week, carding a two-day, 72-hole score of plus-5, 145 to win the Class 3A individual state championship Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.
Mission complete. History made.
Hansen became the first W-SR state champion.
Read more in the Thursday, June 3, 2021, edition of the Waverly Democrat.