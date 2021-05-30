Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hogan Hansen has been chasing a dream since he first teed off as a Waverly-Shell Rock varsity starter. 

As a freshman in 2019, Hansen placed fourth at the Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet. His sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Hansen to wait another year before getting a second chance at history. 

The W-SR junior made the most of his opportunity last week, carding a two-day, 72-hole score of plus-5, 145 to win the Class 3A individual state championship Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. 

Mission complete. History made. 

Hansen became the first W-SR state champion.  

Read more in the Thursday, June 3, 2021, edition of the Waverly Democrat. 

Trending Food Videos