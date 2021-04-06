Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2021 W-SR girls track team

The 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls track and field team includes: Front row (left to right): Estelle Johnson, Courtney Strauser, Anna ten Hoeve, Emma Heying, Mattie Janssen, Izzy Thier, Marley Hagarty, Emma Seward, Vanessa Rand, Ellie Reznicek, Reagan Dahlquist, Emma Hoins, Sarah Hemer and Lauren Seegers; second row: Juliana Barthalow, Ellie Booth, Delaney DeBower, Zoe Blanchette, Ashley Klamfoth, McKenna Sprole, Ava Folkerts, Leah Cherry, Keirsten Holmquist, Xylodia Miller Maddie Bechtel, Jenna Keller and Jaide Bittinger; third row: coach Jason Milke, Eve Chopard, Makayla Wordes, Maddy Toulouse, Brylee Rupp, Abby Elsamiller, Miranda Janssen, Camryn Buseman, Paige Hendricks, Emma Cooper, Sawyer Heidemann and coach Wende Dawson; fourth row: Coach Bates, Kennedi Chapman, Autumn Kappmeyer, Jordan Schmidt, CeCe Jerome, Lindee Rohne, Lilly Betts, Kiara Djoumessi, Sally Gade, Lucy Korth, Ramey Dahlquist, Sydney Bochman, Ashlynn Golly, Erikah Jones, Katelyn Friedman and Coach Norton. Not pictured: Faith Schulze, Julia Deppe and Landri Burgart.

WAVERLY – Emma Hoins and Ramey Dahlquist each came away with second-place finishes for Waverly-Shell Rock at the J-Hawk Relays on Saturday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

Hoins, a senior, was the runner-up in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 24.41 seconds. Ramey Dahlquist, a freshman, was second in high jump after clearing 5 feet even.

The Go-Hawks’ distance medley relay squad placed seventh (4:52.22), while their 800 sprint medley and 100 hurdles relay teams finished eighth in 2:00.98 and 1:21.86, respectively.

Keirsten Holmquist placed eighth in the 100 (14.08 seconds) and was ninth in the 200 (28.73). Reagan Dahlquist was 12th in the 400 (1:08.50).

W-SR hosts its senior night at 5 p.m. today.

GIRLS TRACK

J-HAWK RELAYS

at Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids

Team Scores

1. Solon 120.5, 2. Cedar Falls 117, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 110, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 94, 5. Decorah 65, t6. Iowa City High, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, 8. Iowa City West 51.5, 9. Mount Vernon 31, 10. Waterloo East 25, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 21, 12. Benton Community 2.

Individual results (all distances in meters)

100: 1. Yaklich, Wahlert, 12.98; 2. Sires, Cedar Falls, 13.13; 3. Norman, East, 13.42; 4. Reittinger, Prairie, 13.50; 5. Jordan, Prairie, 13.60.

200: 1. Cortez, Prairie, 26.38; 2. Steffen, Wahlert, 26.46; 3. Stahle, Solon, 27.43; 4. McDonald, Wahlert, 27.49; 5. Dougherty, Mount Vernon, 28.19.

400: 1. Swartzendruber, Kennedy, 1:02.51; 2. Moses, Prairie, 1:03.03; 3. Kelly-Harvey, Iowa City High, 1:03.57; 4. Reynolds, Iowa City High, 1:04.04; 5. Varga, Iowa City West, 1:05.37.

800: 1. Bock, Solon, 2:22.56; 2. Hoins, W-SR, 2:24.41; 3. Johannes, Prairie, 2:25.32; 4. Swart, Mount Vernon, 2:27.60; 5. Holtkamp, Solon, 2:27.65.

100 hurdles: 1. Mattson, Cedar Falls, 16.75; 2. Knutson, Decorah, 16.80; 3. Woods, Iowa City West, 16.90; 4. Lovstuen, Decorah, 17.60; 5. Pruessner, Iowa City High, 17.61.

1,500: 1. Meyer, Wahlert, 5:09.02; 2. Oliver, Wahlert, 5:09.07; 3. Conway, Solon, 5:11.46; 4. Anderson, Decorah, 5:17.74; 5. Hess, Prairie, 5:18.50.

400 hurdles: 1. McFarland, Cedar Falls, 1:07.01; 2. Mincks, Decorah, 1:13.97; 3. Joyner, Kennedy, 1:14.34; 4. Kalous, Prairie, 1:15.12; 5. Hayes, Prairie, 1:16.60.

Discus: 1. Conrad, Solon, 120-5 1/2; 2. Burt, Iowa City West, 115-2; 3. Brinker, Cedar Falls, 114-10 1/2; 4. Joens, Prairie, 111-0; 5. Rentz, Cedar Falls, 108-8.

High jump: 1. Vanderhoef, Iowa City High, 5-2; 2. Ra. Dahlquist, W-SR, 5-0; 3. Harris, Kennedy, 4-11; 4. Pruessner, Iowa City High, 4-10; 5. Pfiefer, Iowa City West, 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Barney, Cedar Falls, 16-7; 2. M. Levin, Solon, 16-5; 3. C. Levin, Solon, 16-0; 4. Lee, Prairie, 15-8; 5. Varga, Iowa City West, 15-4.

Shot put: 1. Burt, Iowa City West, 38-5 1/2; 2. Conrad, Solon, 36-10 1/2; 3. Brinker, Cedar Falls, 36-9 1/4; 4. Reiser, Decorah, 36-3; 5. Sonii, Iowa City West, 34-7.

4x100 relay: 1. Prairie, 49.92; 2. Wahlert, 49.97; 3. Cedar Falls, 51.16; 4. Waterloo East, 51.44; 5. Solon, 53.10.

4x200 relay: 1. Wahlert, 1:45.85; 2. Waterloo East, 1:48.04; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:49.04; 4. Solon, 1:49.77; 5. Decorah, 1:50.16.

100 hurdles: 1. Cedar Falls, 1:08.95; 2. Solon, 1:11.36; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 1:12.36; 4. Decorah, 1:13.50; 5. Mount Vernon, 1:13.74.

4x400 relay: 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:05.75; 2. Solon, 4:07.74; 3. Mount Vernon, 4:14.48; 4. Wahlert, 4:15.48; 5. Cedar Falls, 4:23.99.

4x800 relay: 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:33.61; 2. Wahlert, 10:01.35; 3. Cedar Falls, 10:11.89; 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 10:19.18; 5. Iowa City High, 10:24.59.

800 sprint medley relay: 1. Wahlert, 1:49.63; 2. Solon, 1:52.22; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:54.37; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:55.26; 5. Mount Vernon, 1:59.02.

1,600 distance medley relay: 1. Solon, 4:30.77; 2. Wahlert, 4:32.81; 3. Cedar Falls, 4:40.31; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:45.97; 5. Decorah, 4:48.39.

Other W-SR results: 100: Janssen, 10th, 14.17; 200: Janssen, 11th, 28.96; 800: Jerome, 22nd, 2:09.77; 100 hurdles: Miller, 15th,. 19.93; 1,500: Bochmann, 19th, 5:49.81; Ra. Dahlquist, 21st, 6:06.18; 400 hurdles: Seward, 13th, 1:23.51; Discus: DeBower, 11th, 63-1; High jump: Gade, 11th, 4-4; Long jump: Rohnee, 14th, 14-7; Korth, 24th, 12-9; Shot put: DeBower, ninth, 32-0; 4x100 relay: W-SR, ninth, 53.68; 4x200 relay: W-SR, ninth, 1:56.43; 4x400 relay: W-SR, 10th, 4:34.69; 4x800: W-SR, 10th, 10:53.46.

