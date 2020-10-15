WAVERLY – Emma Hoins placed second at the Northeast Iowa Conference cross-country meet Tuesday in Crestwood.
Hoins, who is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 27.68 seconds. Charles City senior Kiki Connell, who is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, won the meet in 19:11.11.
W-SR freshman Sydney Bochmann placed fourth (21:07.03), while classmate Brenna Bodensteiner took 10th (22:01.97).
The Go-Hawks, who are ranked No. 12 in Class 3A, placed second in the team race with 60 points. No. 9-ranked Decorah won the team title with 45 points. Charles City took third with 61 points.
“Our girls went out and competed,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “The results showed that. That is one of the highest finishes at a conference meet in a long time. They are really starting to clock here as we enter into the postseason.
“One of the keys is that the girls are just having fun.”
In the boys race, W-SR junior Andrew Cummer took fourth in 17:50.60. Decorah senior Brady Hogan, who is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, placed first (17:08.44).
W-SR took second as a team with 52 points. Decorah, who is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, won the team trophy with 25 points.
Go-Hawks junior Nick Kepford placed sixth (17:58.95), while senior Ethyn Chesnut finished eighth (18:00.84). Kepford returned to the lineup after taking 10 days off to recover from an ankle injury.
“I was very proud of how the guys ran (Tuesday) night,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “We put the pressure on Decorah, but they edged us out at the finish for each spot. It helped to have Kepford back. ... It should be exciting next week being at home and having everyone healthy.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE MEET
at Cresco Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Decorah 45, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 60, 3. Charles City 61, 4. Crestwood 110, 5. Waukon 123, 6. New Hampton 141, 7. Oelwein 166.
Top 10 individuals
1. Connell, Charles City, 19:11.11; 2. Hoins, W-SR, 19:27.68; 3. Anderson, Decorah, 19:35.56; 4. Bochmann, W-SR, 21:07.03; 5. Staudt, Charles City, 21:45.70; 6. Russler, New Hampton, 21:56.29; 7. Foster, Crestwood, 21:57.21; 8. See, Decorah, 21:59.43; 9. Johnson, 21:59.56; 10. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 22:01.97.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Decorah 25, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 52, 3. Waukon 100, 4. Crestwood 113, 5. New Hampton 118, 6. Oelwein 152, 7. Charles City 158.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hogan, Decorah, 17:08.44; 2. Lovelace, Decorah, 17:47.37; 3. Usher, New Hampton, 17:47.43; 4. Cummer, W-SR, 17:50.60; 5. Hayes, Decorah, 17:51.78; 6. Kepford, W-SR, 17:58.95; 7. Smith, Decorah, 18:00.42; 8. Chesnut, W-SR, 18:00.84; 9. Sauser, Oelwein, 18:05.79; 10. Shockey, Decorah, 18:07.62.