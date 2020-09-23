WAVERLY – Make it four in a row.
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Emma Hoins won the Mason City Invitational on Tuesday – her fourth consecutive first-place finish.
Hoins, who is ranked No. 12 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 43.84 seconds.
The Go-Hawks placed second as a team with 40 points. Host Mason City won the team title with 36 points.
“The team ran well,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said.
“(The finish) speaks volumes to their training.”
W-SR freshman Sydney Bochmann took second (20:45.87), while sophomore Kyla Foy finished ninth (22:26.16).
The W-SR boys won the Mason City Invitational on Tuesday. The Go-Hawks ended with 32 points. The Go-Hawks had four runners finish in the top 10.
Junior Andrew Cummer, who is ranked No. 21 in Class 3A, placed second (17:41.92). Senior Ethyn Chesnut (17:59.96) and junior Nick Kepford (18:09.80) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Sophomore Caden Kueker placed eighth (18:30.24), while classmate Caleb Hoins finished 11th (18:38.87).
Marshalltown junior Conner Smith won the individual title (17:35.36).
“I was really proud of the team effort (Tuesday) night, putting our top five in the top 11 finishers,” W-SR boys head coach Kevin Kueker said. “They also got their spread under a minute from when they all finished.
“Chesnut, Kueker and Hoins keep closing the gap with Cummer and Kepford, with Chesnut stepping up last night when needed later in the race.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
MASON CITY INVITATIONAL
at Mason City High School
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Mason City 36, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 40, 3. Marshalltown 48, 4. Waterloo West 110, 5. Forest City 124.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hoins, W-SR, 19:43.84; 2. Bochmann, W-SR, 20:45.87; 3. Phoebe, Marshalltown, 20:52.36; 4. Sierra, Mason City, 21:56.84; 5. Hanson, Mason City, 22:06.87; 6. Spotts, Mason City, 22:08.35; 7. Flores, Marshalltown, 22:10.59; 8. Blevins, Marshalltown, 22:13.21; 9. Foy, W-SR, 22:26.16; 10. Mulholland, Mason City, 22:35.73.
Other W-SR results: Bodensteiner 12th (23:22.24), Christensen 17th (23:58.63), Jerome 19th (24:34.27), Dahlquist 21st (24:44.31), Steiert 26th (25:44.19), tenHoeve 28th (25:46.95), Heying 30th (25:49.41).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 32, 2. Mason City 58, 3. Waterloo West 68, 4. Marshalltown 114, 5. Forest City 119, 6. Central Springs 120.
Top 10 individuals
1. Smith, Marshalltown, 17:35.36; 2. Cummer, W-SR, 17:41.92; 3. B. McDonough, Central Springs, 17:47.09; 4. Christensen, Mason City, 17:59.32; 5. Chesnut, W-SR, 17:59.96; 6. Kepford, W-SR, 18:09.80; 7. Congdon, Waterloo West, 18:21.40; 8. Kueker, W-SR, 18:30.24; 9. C. McDonough, Central Springs, 18:32.28; 10. Berg, Mason City, 18:34.60.
Other W-SR results: Hoins 11th (18:38.87), Beam 25th (19:31.92), Birgen 32nd (20:01.23).