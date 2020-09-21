If winning her first two races to open the 2020 season wasn’t enough, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Emma Hoins added another first-place finish to her final prep cross-country campaign.
Hoins, who is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, won the Rich Engel Classic A Division 5k on Thursday at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls. Hoins crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 57.5 seconds – 48 seconds ahead of North Tama’s Grace Lidgett, who placed second. It was Hoins’ third consecutive first-place finish to begin the season. Combined with the B Division, Hoins placed sixth overall.
W-SR freshman Sydney Bochmann also medaled with a fourth-place finish (21:12.4). Bochmann was 27th overall.
The Go-Hawks took ninth overall as a team with 262 points. (W-SR was third in the A Division at 68). Ankeny won the combined team title with 77 points.
“Cedar Falls is always a tough course to run, but our girls fought through it and ran well,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “We are proud of their hard work.”
W-SR’s boys team won the A Division team title with 50 points, and it finished eighth overall with 228 points.
Go-Hawks junior Nick Kepford placed third in the A Division (17:24.2), while classmate Andrew Cummer finished fifth (17:48.8). Senior Ethyn Chesnut took 10th (18:09.6). Kepford, who is ranked No. 16 in Class 3A, wound up 20th overall. Cummer, who is ranked No. 19 in Class 3A, was 32nd overall. Chesnut took 50th overall.
“We talk about controlling the controllables,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “We would’ve liked to have raced against some of the other schools head-to-head to see how we stack up.”
Normally, the Rich Engel Classic features one race for each gender, rather than two.
“The guys took care of business in our race, packing up and getting the scoring five in the top 20 and winning the division,” Kueker added. “We had a tough week of practice leading up to the meet, and the guys responded well.”
Cedar Falls, who is No. 3 in Class 4A, placed first in the combined team standings with 20 points. Cedar Falls was sixth at 120, while No. 9-ranked Class 3A Decorah was seventh at 195.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Rich Engel Classic
at Birdsall Park, Cedar Falls
GIRLS
A Division
Team Scores
1. Mason City 52, 2. Dike-New Hartford 62, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 68, 4. Hudson 76, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 142, 6. Waterloo 154, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 182, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 198, 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 227.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hoins, W-SR, 19:57.5; 2. Lidgett, North Tama, 20:45.8; 3. Kvale, D-NH, 20:59.5; 4. Bochman, W-SR, 21:12.4; 5. Regenwether, Hudson, 21:26.0; 6. Houts, D-NH, 21:36.7; 7. Sierra, Mason City, 21:57.5; 8. Hansen, Hudson, 22:07.9; 9. Hanson, Mason City, 22:09.8; 10. Spotts, Mason City, 22:16.3.
Other W-SR results: Foy 12th (22:22.3), Bodensteiner 23rd (23:23.0), Dahlquist 31st (24:05.7), Christensen 33rd (24:06.9), Heying 44th (25:17.2).
B Division
Team Scores
1. Ankeny 70, 2. Urbandale 82, 3. Western Dubuque 86, 4. Dubuque Hempstead (B-JV) 94, 5. Dubuque Senior 95, 6. Cedar Falls 108, 7. Decorah 162, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 169, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 271.
Top 10 individuals
1. McMahon, Ankeny, 18:42.6; 2. Gorton, Dubuque Senior, 19:18.2; 3. Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead (B-JV), 19:31.4; 4. Anderson, Decorah, 19:34.1; 5. O’Brien, Dubuque Hempstead, 19:46.9; 6. Klein, Western Dubuque, 20:02.2; 7. Ruden, Urbandale, 20:05.7; 8. Boge, Western Dubuque, 20:08.3; 9. Klein, Western Dubuque, 20:20.6; 10. Dosh, Ankeny, 20:20.6.
BOYS
A Division
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 50, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, 3. Mason City 89, 4. Waterloo 102, 5. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 117, 6. Hudson 151, 7. Valley Lutheran 173, 8. Dike-New Hartford 194, 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 203, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 291.
Top 10 individuals
1. Lamparek, CR-Jefferson, 17:00.8; 2. Hall, CR-Jefferson, 17:23.2; 3. Kepford, W-SR, 17:24.2; 4. Hansen, Hudson, 17:42.9; 5. Cummer, W-SR, 17:48.8; 6. Natvig, Valley Lutheran, 17:53.5; 7. Day, GC/G-R, 17:58.7; 8. Christensen, Mason City, 18:01.6; 9. Congdon, Waterloo, 18:07.4.
Other W-SR results: Kueker 14th (18:29.5), Hoins 18th (18:39.2), Beam 37th (19:32.8), Birgen 39th (19:43.4).
B Division
Team Scores
1. Cedar Falls 20, 2. Southeast Polk 102, 3. Urbandale 112, 4. Ankeny 114, 5. Decorah 134, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 149, 7. Dubuque Senior 166, 8. Western Dubuque 209, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 230, 10. Dubuque Hempstead (B-JV) 253.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hogan, Decorah, 16:19.4; 2. Horstman, Cedar Falls, 16:24.4; 3. Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 16:27.0; 4. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 16:32.3; 5. Burnett, Cedar Falls, 16:33.4; 6. Burris, Cedar Falls, 16:36.9; 7. Moran, Urbandale, 16:41.8; 8. Smith, Cedar Falls, 16:42.3; 9. Olsen, Cedar Falls, 16:50.5; 10. Bartlett, Southeast Polk, 16:52.5.