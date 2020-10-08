WAVERLY – After a strong run at the Steve Johnson Invite, Emma Hoins responded with yet another stellar race.
Three days after her last competition, the Waverly-Shell Rock senior placed first in 19 minutes, 31.2 seconds at the 40th West Delaware Hawks Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course. Hoins, who is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, has now won five meets this season.
The Go-Hawks placed fifth in the team standings with 107 points. Western Dubuque won the team title with 58 points.
W-SR freshman Sydney Bochmann placed eighth (20:53.4).
“The girls competed very well coming off a Saturday meet,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “Hoins and Bochmann are supported by a really good pack of (Kyla) Foy, (Brenna) Bodensteiner and (Ali) Christensen that helps our overall team score. Our freshmen have really been stepping up and performing very well.”
Go-Hawks junior Andrew Cummer, who is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, finished 11th (17:31.8) in the boys race. Tipton senior Caleb Shumaker placed first (16:14.3).
No. 12-ranked Class 3A W-SR placed fourth as a team with 131 points. Center Point-Urbana won the team championship with 84 points. Tipton placed second at 87.
“Despite having some carryover and dead legs from running hard Saturday, I thought the guys really pushed themselves on the hilly course at Manchester,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “I was very pleased with the solid fourth-place finish behind seventh-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon, and that was without (Nick) Kepford running.
“The guys continue to work on the team aspect and running for each other.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
40TH WEST DELAWARE INVITATIONAL
at Hart Ridge Golf Course
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Western Dubuque 58, 2. Tipton 83, 3. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 89, 4. Center Point-Urbana 92, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 107, 6. North Fayette Valley 183, 7. Anamosa 196, 8. Cascade 243, 9. West Delaware 255, 10. Beckman Catholic 264, 11. Oelwein 275, 12. Cedar Rapids Xavier 281, 13. Independence 294, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 349.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hoins, W-SR, 19:31.2; 2. A. Klein, Western Dubuque, 19:57.7; 3. L. Klein, Western Dubuque, 20:05.2; 4. Jatcher, CP-U, 20:06; 5. Swart, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, 20:11.4; 6. Fett, CP-U, 20:22.8; 7. Hoffman, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, 20:50; 8. Bochmann, W-SR, 20:53.4; 9. Wallick, Tipton, 20:53.7; 10. Biermann, Western Dubuque, 20:56.9.
Other W-SR results: Foy 24th (22:01.1), Bodensteiner 30th (22:32.4), Dahlquist 51st (23:43.6), Jerome 57th (23:59.8), Christensen 70th (24:34.8).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Center Point-Urbana 84, 2. Tipton 87, 3. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 104, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 131, 5. West Delaware 147, 6. Western Dubuque 155, 7. Maquoketa Valley 184, 8. North Fayette Valley 216, 9. Anamosa 233, 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 234, 11. Cascade 257, 12. Oelwein 318, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 339, 14. Isaac Newton Christian 357, 15. Alburnett 421, 16. Bechman Catholic 453, 17. Independence 489.
Top 10 individuals
1. Shumaker, Tipton, 16:14.3; 2. Larson, CP-U, 16:19.7; 3. Post, CP-U, 16:22.8; 4. Bach, CP-U, 17:06.2; 5. Messer, Western Dubuque, 17:07.6; 6. Bohlmann, Tipton, 17:12.3; 7. Fall, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, 17:18.2; 8. Naumann, Western Dubuque, 17:23.7; 9. Ries, Maquoketa Valley, 17:27.8; 10. Nichols, Tipton, 17:30.2.
Other W-SR results: Chesnut 19th (17:55.3), Hoins 27th (18:12.1), Kueker 32nd (18:21.9), Birgen 42nd (18:44.8), Beam 61st (19:20.6), Sage 84th (20:07.7).