Waverly-Shell Rock turned in a bundle of quality performances during Thursday’s Northeast Iowa Conference track and field meet in Decorah.
Nick Kepford and Asa Newsom won NEIC titles for the W-SR boys, while Reagan Dahlquist won a conference championship for the girls.
Kepford, a junior, won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds. He also took second in the 1,600 (4:42.25).
Newsom, a sophomore, won the 400 in 51.80 seconds.
W-SR also won the 4x400 (3:31.87) and 800 sprint medley (1:37.07) relays.
W-SR placed second in the team standings with 136 points. Decorah won the team title at 179. Charles City was third at 99.
Go-Hawks senior Daniel DeBower was runner-up in the 200 (23.18) and took third in the 100 (11.41). Junior Austin Dewey earned a second-place finish in the 400 (52.16), while classmate Wesley Spears finished third in the 400 hurdles (58.26). Junior Andrew Cummer was fourth in both the 1,600 (4:52.56) and the 3,200 (10:25.06). Sophomore Jake Walker also was third in shot put with a heave of 44 feet, 5 inches.
W-SR placed second in the 4x200 (1:36.75), 440 shuttle hurdle (1:04.09) and 1,600 distance medley (3:46.64) relays.
Reagan Dahlquist, a senior, won high jump after clearing 5-4. She also took fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:12.18).
W-SR’s 4x200 relay squad placed first (1:49.33).
W-SR finished fourth in the team standings with 104 points. Decorah won the team conference title at 128, followed by New Hampton (116) and Charles City (110).
Go-Hawks senior Emma Hoins placed second in the 800 (2:22.07), the 1,600 (4:59.68) and the 3,000 (10:19.03). Junior Leah Cherry was third in the 200 (27.49) and the 400 (1:01.97). Freshman Sydney Bochman finished fourth in the 1,500 (5:20.14) and the 2,000 (11:26.46).
W-SR placed third in the 4x400 (4:17.70) and 400 shuttle hurdle (1:14.24) relays.