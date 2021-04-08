WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock junior Nick Kepford placed first in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 42.27 seconds during Monday’s triangular at Cedar Falls High School.
Kepford edged Cedar Falls’ Josh Burjes, who was the runner-up in 10:42.75.
Team scores were not kept.
W-SR’s 4x200 relay squad placed first (1:36.06). Senior Daniel DeBower finished second in the 100 (12.09 seconds), while junior Ryan Folkerts (12.10) and sophomore Asa Newsom (12.11) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Junior Andrew Cummer took fourth in the 1,600 (4:54.13), while senior Ethyn Chesnut (5:20.55) and junior Jack Beam (5:21.20) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
Sophomore Caden Kueker finished sixth in the 3,200 (11:27.43). Junior Jacob Barthalow took sixth in discus with a throw of 111 feet, 7 inches, while sophomore Willum Spree took sixth in high jump after clearing 5-2. Freshman Gavin Barry placed eighth in long jump at 14-9 1/2, and senior Jake Walker placed fifth in shot put with a heave of 43-9.