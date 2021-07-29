Waverly-Shell Rock senior Lindsey Miller was named second team all-Northeast Iowa Conference.
Miller, who played catcher and infield for the Go-Hawks this season, owned a .986 fielding percentage and threw out 10 base runners, which ranked second in the conference. She also struck out only five times this season, which tied for the second-fewest in the conference. Miller led the NEIC with 264 putouts and 289 total chances defensively.
Go-Hawks seniors Marley Hagarty and Grace Mraz received all-conference honorable mention honors.
Hagarty starred in the circle for W-SR this summer. The left-hander was third in the NEIC with a 2.10 earned-run average and led the conference with 221 strikeouts. She held opponents to a .178 average, the second-lowest in mark in the conference. Her 130 innings pitched were fourth-most in the conference, while her 39 earned runs allowed were the fifth fewest.
Mraz hit .125 and drove in four runs this season. She also stole three bases and carried a .917 fielding percentage.
W-SR finished 12-18 overall, including 6-10 in the NEIC.