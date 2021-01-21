WAVERLY – Trinidee Moore scored a career-high 23 points as Waverly-Shell Rock cruised 90-13 over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein on Tuesday.
Moore, a junior, was 8 of 9 from the floor, including a whopping 7 of 8 from beyond the arc for the Go-Hawks (11-2, 7-0 NEIC). She also dished out four assists, snagged three rebounds, swiped one steal and came up with a block. Moore’s seven 3s broke the school record of six previously held by Katie Harken.
W-SR senior forward Abbie Draper posted 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Draper added four rebounds, two steals and two blocks, as well as an assist. Junior Morgan Aikey finished with eight points and a team-high five steals. Sophomore Keiri Holmquist drained a pair of 3-point field goals to go along with her three boards and one assist. Freshmen Katelyn Eggena and Emma Thompson finished with six points each, as well as junior Annika Behrends.
“We played very well and shot the ball as well as we ever have in my time here,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We were able to play lots of kids a lot of minutes while limiting the playing time of our starters.”
W-SR combined for 12 3s as a team, which broke the school record, which was previously 10. Its 90 points also broke the single-game scoring record, which was previously 83.
The Go-Hawks shot 71.4% from the floor and recorded 21 assists on the night.
W-SR hosts Forest City at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
W-SR 90, OELWEIN 13
Waverly-Shell Rock ... 23 24 21 22 – 90
Oelwein ..................... 2 4 2 5 – 13
W-SR: Moore 23, Holmquist 6, Aikey 8, Behrends 6, Wilson 5, Draper 17, Smith 2, Bodensteiner 5, Overmann 3, Mwangi 3, Eggena 6, Hansel 0, Thompson 6.
Oelwein: McShane 2, Arndt 0, Prouty 3, Stewart 0, Berryman 2, Rael 0, Kiel 4, Rulapaugh 0, Bratten 0, Patrick 0, Wegner 2, Crandall 0.