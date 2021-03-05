WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock High School senior Brady Ramker won the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Northeast District Student Scholarship for 2021, the organization announced Thursday night.
Ramker will receive a $500 check for his post secondary education, a plaque and will be recognized during IHSADA state convention March 28-30.
Ramker is the first male student-athlete to represent W-SR for the IHSADA scholarship, and is the second to win it. Peyton Stensland represented W-SR as the female recipient in 2011.