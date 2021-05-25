Kenzie Roling broke another record Thursday.
Roling’s first of six goals in an 8-0 Waverly-Shell Rock win over Cedar Falls broke the school record for most career goals.
The W-SR senior entered Thursday’s match tied for the school record of 119. She now has 125. She has accomplished the feat in less than three full seasons.
Roling finished with 10 shots, nine of which were on frame. She also posted an assist.
Go-Hawks sophomore Anna Stromberg scored a pair of goals against the Tigers.
W-SR seniors Carly Steiert (two) and Siri Ott, and junior Macy Smith finished with assists.
The No. 1-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks (13-2) led 5-0 at halftime.
W-SR hosted Decorah in the regular-season finale Monday.