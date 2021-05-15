Kenzie Roling woke up Saturday morning and arrived at the Waverly Soccer Complex in the same fashion she has for the past four years.
She went through her normal warm-up routine with her teammates prior to kickoff against Dike-New Hartford in the first of three matches at the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer tournament. She was fully prepared to do everything in her power to help lift her team to a victory and keep what is blossoming into a memorable season going.
Yet she did not know how many goals she had scored before Saturday’s first-round match. She had 39, and was three goals shy of tying the all-time school record for most goals in a season, which was set by Morgan Neuendorf in 2014.
“I didn’t even know how many goals I had in this game,” Roling said. “I just think of the team and whatever I can do – if that’s score, then that’s what I’m going to do. I really wasn’t even thinking about the record at all.”
Roling, one of the premiere scorers in the state, etched her name into program history Saturday morning. She scored five goals to break single-season scoring record during a 10-0 win over Dike-New Hartford.
Kaylee Benning-Vette scored set the original school record for most goals in a season with 40 before Neuendorf broke it with 42 during her senior season. Both players were role models for Roling from the time she played youth soccer. Roling broke Neuendorf’s record in the 42nd minute.
“It’s really cool because I know a lot of these girls that have these records I’ve looked up to, and they’ve coached me for a really long time,” said Roling, who now has 44 goals this season. “I remember when I was little watching them play in high school or college and always thinking that maybe one day, I’ll be able to be like them and break those records. It’s truly an honor.”
W-SR (11-2) struck first in the opening minutes.
Senior Carly Steiert received a pass from Roling and scored her fourth of the season in the fourth minute of the match to give the No. 1-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks a 1-0 lead. Steiert made it 2-0 with a 25-yard bomb in the seventh.
During practice this week, W-SR coach Lauren Greiner stressed the importance of more players getting involved in scoring. Steiert answered the call.
“A lot of talk this week about me finally finding the back of the net and not passing it off to Kenzie every time, so I decided to take a couple for myself and luckily they went in,” Steiert said.
Roling scored her first two goals of the match to give W-SR a 4-0 lead at halftime.
She was one goal shy of the school record, but it didn’t come easy. Roling had a wide-open net but shot wide in the 21st minute. She had another chance in the 35th, but her blast clanked off the crossbar.
Finally, she tied the record with her third goal of the match in the 36th before breaking it in the 42nd with her 43rd goal of the season.
“She’s put in the time and the effort,” Greiner said. “She’s grown up around the girls that have set all these records that she’s reaching, and so it’s been fun watching her grow up and her knowing those kids and always looking up to them and to now be in their shoes and have that opportunity, it’s been fun to watch.”