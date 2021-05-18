Kenzie Roling woke up Saturday morning and arrived at the Waverly Soccer Complex in the same fashion she has for the past four years.
She went through her normal warm-up routine with her teammates prior to kickoff against Dike-New Hartford in the first of three matches at the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer tournament. She was fully prepared to do everything in her power to help lift her team to a victory and keep what is blossoming into a memorable season going.
Yet she did not know how many goals she had scored before Saturday’s first-round match. She had 39, and was four goals shy of tying the all-time school record for most goals in a season, which was set by Morgan Neuendorf in 2014.
“I didn’t even know how many goals I had in this game,” Roling said. “I just think of the team and whatever I can do – if that’s score, then that’s what I’m going to do. I really wasn’t even thinking about the record at all.”
Roling, one of the premiere scorers in the state, etched her name into program history Saturday morning. She scored five goals to break the single-season scoring record during a 10-0 win over Dike-New Hartford.
Kaylee Benning-Vette set the original school record for most goals in a season with 40 before Neuendorf broke it with 43 during her senior season. (VarsityBound did not include Neuendorf’s goal during the 2014 state tournament.) Both players were role models for Roling from the time she played youth soccer. Roling broke Neuendorf’s record in the 42nd minute.
“It’s really cool because I know a lot of these girls that have these records I’ve looked up to, and they’ve coached me for a really long time,” said Roling, who now has 44 goals this season. “I remember when I was little watching them play in high school or college and always thinking that maybe one day, I’ll be able to be like them and break those records. It’s truly an honor.”
W-SR (11-2) struck first in the opening minutes.
Senior Carly Steiert received a pass from Roling and scored her fourth of the season in the fourth minute of the match to give the No. 1-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks a 1-0 lead. Steiert made it 2-0 with a 25-yard bomb in the seventh.
During practice this week, W-SR coach Lauren Greiner stressed the importance of more players getting involved in scoring. Steiert answered the call.
“A lot of talk this week about me finally finding the back of the net and not passing it off to Kenzie every time, so I decided to take a couple for myself and luckily they went in,” Steiert said.
Roling scored her first two goals of the match to give W-SR a 4-0 lead at halftime.
She was one goal shy of the school record, but it didn’t come easy. Roling had a wide-open net but shot wide in the 21st minute. She had another chance in the 35th, but her blast clanked off the crossbar.
Finally, she tied the record with her third goal of the match in the 36th before breaking it in the 42nd with her 43rd goal of the season.
“She’s put in the time and the effort,” Greiner said. “She’s grown up around the girls that have set all these records that she’s reaching, and so it’s been fun watching her grow up and her knowing those kids and always looking up to them and to now be in their shoes and have that opportunity, it’s been fun to watch.”
W-SR matched up against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah in the “Bracket A” semifinal round. The outcome was similar to the first match of the day.
The Go-Hawks blanketed the pitch, maintained possession throughout and peppered shot after shot toward the Vikings’ net. Roling scored four goals and assisted on two others, and the Go-Hawks cruised to a 10-0 win, their second straight double-digit shutout of the day. Roling tied the program’s all-time career goals record of 119 set by Chelsea Frye-Wood from 2005-08.
For the second consecutive match, the Go-Hawks ended it early.
Urbandale was next in line. Competing in the always tough Central Iowa Metropolitan League, the J-Hawks’ offensive production was spread throughout their lineup.
As the teams prepared for kickoff, storm clouds began to roll in and hover over Rada Field.
The championship match was scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., but with a batch of storms approaching, tournament officials agreed to bump up kickoff 15 minutes to 3:15 p.m.
Roling was set on breaking on the career goals record. At first, it looked as if she did just that. The Go-Hawks forward scored four goals in the first half to give her club a 4-0 lead.
Mother Nature had other plans, however. And the earlier start didn’t make much of a difference.
During the 28th minute, the tournament was suspended due to lightning. Heavy rain followed, and the match was postponed.
Because the first half was not completed, Roling’s four goals do not count, according to Greiner. However, if the match is rescheduled and concluded, then the goals would could. The likelihood Urbandale coming back to Waverly is “doubtful,” Greiner said.
So, after all that, Roling stands at 119 career goals. She can become the school’s all-time career leader in goals Thursday against visiting Cedar Falls.
Denver splits pair at
W-SR tourney
Denver split a pair of matches at the W-SR girls soccer tournament Saturday at the Waverly Soccer Complex.
The No. 10-ranked Class 1A Cyclones opened the day with a 5-0 loss to No. 7-ranked Class 3A North Scott.
North Scott led 2-0 at halftime.
Denver (8-4) bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Benton Community in the second round.
The Cyclones led 3-1 at the intermission and held off the Bobcats in the second half to secure a spot in the fifth-place match.
That match never became official. Lighting, followed by heavy rain, postponed and canceled the remainder of the tournament.
Stats from both of Denver’s matches were not available by press time.
Denver hosts Union La Porte City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to wrap up the regular season.