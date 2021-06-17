In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade on Tuesday announced Waverly-Shell Rock senior Kenzie Roling as its 2020-21 Gatorade Iowa Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Roling is the first Gatorade Iowa Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from W-SR. Roling also was a first team all-state Class 2A selection and was named Miss Soccer by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association this week.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Roling as Iowa’s best high school girls soccer player.
Roling is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in later this month.
The 5-foot-7 forward led the No. 1-ranked Go-Hawks to a 19-2 overall record and the Class 2A state championship – the program’s first. Roling led the state with 76 goals and dished out 17 assists. A two-time first team all-state selection, Roling scored 149 career goals in three seasons for the Go-Hawks. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roling has raised funds to benefit mitochondrial disease research and has volunteered locally on behalf of blood donation drives and youth soccer programs.
“Kenzie Roling is truly a special talent that we don’t see in Iowa very often,” said Chris Higgins, head coach at Cedar Rapids Xavier High. “She’s a Big Ten-caliber player who can do things on the field that I’ve never seen from a player in our state.”
Roling has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom. She will play soccer at the University of Iowa beginning this fall.
Roling joins recent Gatorade Iowa Girls Soccer Players of the Year Abigail Santana (2019-20, 2018-19, Linn-Mar), Melina Hegelheimer (2017-18, Ames) and Regan Steigleder (2016-17, Iowa City West), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Roling has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Roling is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.