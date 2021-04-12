Waverly-Shell Rock School District’s director of educational services is moving on.
Bridgette Wagoner, who spent 11 years at W-SR, will be joining the Mason City School District on July 1.
There, Wagoner will start as the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and later, following the completion of her superintendency program, she will transition to Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.
In a letter to her W-SR colleagues Wagoner expressed her gratitude for the valuable experiences she gained in Waverly:
“I will forever cherish every learning experience, every relationship, every accomplishment, and every challenge,” she wrote. “You all welcomed me as a young, naive leader who had so much to learn, and you taught me all the things that have made me who I am today.”
Wagoner came to W-SR in July 2010, after an 11-year stint at Price Lab, the now defunct pre-K-12 school affiliated with the University of Northern Iowa.
She told Waverly Newspapers that one of the most visible changes that has happened in the district during her tenure is the adoption of technology where each student has their own portable device and the opening of the Middle School building.
Under her leadership in 2016, the district added instructional coaches to serve the teachers.
“It exponentially expanded our ability to meet teachers’ needs for professional learning and support,” she said.
Originally from Waterloo, Wagoner moved her family to Waverly for the job.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English teaching from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999, a master’s degree in Educational Psychology in 2007, and a Principal certificate in 2009.
Becca Elsamiller, a fourth-grade teacher at West Cedar, praised Wagoner’s visionary work.
“As a teacher at W-SR, I think that Bridgette was an excellent leader for the district,” Elsamiller said. “She will be greatly missed. She has so many gifts that she shared with so many people. Bridgette is an articulate, intelligent, professional, passionate and fun leader. She world as a visionary for our district, and she will leave big shoes to fill.”
W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth praised her contributions to the district and said he wishes Wagoner well.
“I am happy for her, as I know that’s something she wanted,” he told the paper. “Bridgette has done a lot for Waverly-Shell Rock, so it will certainly create a void that will be a challenge to fill.”
Kelly Flege, the school board president, responded similarly.
“I wish Bridgette the best in her new position, I am sure she will serve Mason City well,” Flege told the paper. “I know Ed will evaluate the needs of W-SR and determine the best way to fill the vacancy created by Bridgette’s departure.”
An avid fitness practitioner, Wagoner has four children: Emma, a junior at UNI; Jack, an apprentice electrician at Ted Electric in Cedar Falls; Mia, a sophomore at W-SR, and Gracie, an eighth-grader at W-SR.
Asked what’s the most important lesson she has learned at W-SR, Wagoner did not miss a beat.
“Invest in people,” she said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to watch others grow and lead.”
An echo of that lesson, albeit more nostalgic, could be heard in Wagoner’s departure note to her colleagues and mentors, which she will miss.
“As I reflect on this change, I think Winnie the Pooh captured it best when he said, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote.