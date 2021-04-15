WAVERLY – Jake Walker is only a sophomore thrower for Waverly-Shell Rock, but he continues to raise the bar each week.
A week ago, Walker took second in shot put at the Dave Sage Relays with a throw 43 feet, 2 1/2 inches. On Monday, the Go-Hawks’ standout eclipsed that mark with a heave of 47-8 1/2 and was the runner-up at the Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo. His latest throw was a personal best and he currently is ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, according to VarsityBound.com.
W-SR, competing against a half-dozen schools in Class 4A, finished sixth in the team standings with 76 points. Cedar Falls won the team title with 203 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the runner-up with 126 points. Western Dubuque placed third at 95, while Waterloo West and Dubuque Senior tied for fourth at 88.
Go-Hawks junior Nick Kepford placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 41.16 seconds. The Go-Hawks’ 4x200 relay squad of sophomore Asa Newsom, senior Daniel DeBower, junior Ryan Folkerts and junior Austin Dewey took third (1:35.17). Meanwhile, the quartet of junior Wesley Spears, senior Elijah Davis, Dewey and Newsom finished third in the 4x400 relay (3:33.58). The Go-Hawks’ 4x800 relay team of Kepford, Davis, junior Andrew Cummer and sophomore Caden Kueker also took third (8:43.00. The Go-Hawks’ 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team of Spears, sophomore Samuel Roose, senior Ben Buseman and Newsom finished fourth (1:06.15).
Chesnut and and junior Jack Beam placed fifth and sixth in the 3,200 in 11:05.94 and 11:37.14, respectively. Hoins was fifth in the 800 (2:16.84), while Roose took fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.27).
BOYS TRACK
GORDY YUSKA WAHAWK RELAY
at Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Team Scores
1. Cedar Falls 203, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 126, 3. Western Dubuque 95, t4. Waterloo West, Dubuque Senior 88, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 76, 7. Waterloo East 31, 8. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 12.
All distances in meters
100: 1. Williams, Dubuque Senior, 11.30; 2. Gee, Cedar Falls, 11.48; 3. Shaw, West, 11.70; 4. Torgerson, Kennedy, 11.95; 5. Feldmann, Columbus, 11.97.
200: 1. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 22.85; 2. Williams, Dubuque Senior, 23.33; 3. Gee, Cedar Falls, 23.79; 4. Mann, Kennedy, 24.13; 5. Flanagan, Dubuque Senior, 24.35.
400: 1. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 48.68; 2. Burris, Cedar Falls, 50.76; 3. Smith, Dubuque Senior, 54.74; 4. Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 55.02; 5. Schares, Kennedy, 55.07.
800: 1. Eastman, Cedar Falls, 1:59.98; 2. Jorgensen, Cedar Falls, 2:02.05; 3. Coyle, Western Dubuque, 2:11.63; 4. Ritter, West, 2:12.07; 5. Hoins, W-SR, 2:16.84.
1,600: 1. Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 4:29.64; 2. Olsen, Cedar Falls, 4:34.20; 3. Kepford, W-SR, 4:41.16; 4. Messer, Western Dubuque, 4:48.34; 5. Kilgore, Dubuque Senior, 4:49.87.
3,200: 1. Burjes, Cedar Falls, 10:31.75; 2. Hartman, Cedar Falls, 10:32.23; 3. Stricker, Kennedy, 11:03.45; 4. Yu, East, 11:05.90; 5. Chesnut, W-SR, 11:05.94.
110 hurdles: 1. Brosius, Western Dubuque, 15.37; 2. Block, Cedar Falls, 15.54; 3. Lucas, Cedar Falls, 15.72; 4. Ashline, Western Dubuque, 15.96; 5. Kruse, Dubuque Senior, 16.21.
400 hurdles: 1. Bartels, Kennedy, 55.54; 2. Neuhaus, Western Dubuque, 1:00.02; 3. Lucas, East, 1:00.50; 4. Hendrickson, Cedar Falls, 1:01.72; 5. Roose, W-SR, 1:03.27.
4x100 relay: 1. West, 44.30; 2. Western Dubuque, 44.55; 3. Kennedy, 44.68; 4. Cedar Falls, 44.86; 5. East, 46.01.
4x200 relay: 1. Kennedy, 1:32.78; 2. West, 1:34.08; 3. W-SR, 1:35.17; 4. Dubuque Senior, 1:35.58; 5. Western Dubuque, 1:35.95.
4x400 relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 3:26.00; 2. Dubuque Senior, 3:28.26; 3. W-SR, 3:33.58; 4. Western Dubuque, 3:38.56; 5. Kennedy, 3:39.63.
4x800 relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 8:18.81; 2. Western Dubuque, 8:30.24; 3. W-SR, 8:43.00; 4. West, 9:00.39; 5. Dubuque Senior, 9:24.97.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 1:36.68; 2. Kennedy, 1:39.30; 3. Dubuque Senior, 1:41.42; 4. West, 1:43.77; 5. W-SR, 1:44.27.
Distance medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls, 3:41.56; 2. East, 3:54.05; 3. Kennedy, 3:57.41; 4. Dubuque Senior, 4:03.16; 5. W-SR, 4:15.04.
4x110 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Kennedy, 59.27; 2. Western Dubuque, 1:04.13; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:05.77; 4. W-SR, 1:06.15; 5. West, 1:11.47.
High jump: 1. Burris, Cedar Falls, 6-2; 2. Lovell, Kennedy, J6-2; 3. Linde, Kennedy, 6-0; 4. Kieler, Cedar Falls, 5-10; 5. Walker, Western Dubuque, J5-10.
Long jump: 1. Norman, West, 21-9 1/4; 2. Pakkebier, Kennedy, 21-4; 3. Feahn, West, 10-5 1/2; 4.Ernst, Cedar Falls, 19-5 1/4; 5. White, Kennedy, 19-3.
Shot put: 1. Hoffman, 50-7 1/2; 2. Walker, W-SR, 47-8 1/2; 3. Bonifas, Dubuque Senior, 46-4 1/2; 4. Hoth, Cedar Falls, 45-10; 5. Tompkins, Cedar Falls, 44-9 3/4.
Discus: 1. Teare, West, 156-6; 2. Coker, Kennedy, 150-4; 3. Bonifas, Dubuque Senior, 140-8; 4. Ernzen, Western Dubuque, 138-10; 5. Hoffman, Western Dubuque, 125-4.
Other W-SR results: 100: Dewey, 11th, 12.47; Helmers, 15th, 12.94; 200: Wilson, 10th, 25.36; 800: Kueker, seventh, 2:19.94; 1,600: Cummer, sixth, 4:53.20; 100 hurdles: Spears, sixth, 16.43; 4x100: W-SR, sixth, 46.50; Long jump: Roose, sixth, 18-11; Buseman, eighth, 18-1/4; Shot put: Barthalow, 12th, 38-0; Discus: Bathalow, eighth, 111-11; Williams, 12th, 90-6.