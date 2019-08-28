Maesi Wahl isn’t just an animal lover.
She’s also a passionate advocate and patient trainer, all character traits she has developed while working with her pets.
Take her dog Sheldon, for instance, a Chinese Crested Powderpuff, who joined the family in June of 2018.
A resident at the Cedar Bend Humane Society at the time, Sheldon was looking for a loving home. His luck perked up one day when Maesi and her mom, Holli Powell, came to the shelter to volunteer.
Sheldon looked like Josie, the family dog, so Holli picked him up to hold him.
True to his nature, and eager to leave the shelter, Sheldon knew how to work the hearts and minds.
“He was so sweet, and had such a spunky attitude,” Maesi recalls.
Sheldon came home with Maesi and Holli that day and after a short period of adjustment, started to show his talents.
Maesi, now a freshman at Waspie Valley High School, who has exhibited her animals at the Bremer County Fair since she was 7 years old, recognized Sheldon’s potential and started working with him.
He knew the basics of sitting and handshaking, but that was the extent of his tricks.
From that point on, the transformation of Sheldon from a stray to a showstopper started to take place.
“I didn’t know whether he would be good at this, but why not try?” Maesi reasoned.
She took him to 4-H classes, where trainers Julie and Scott Buss, of Denver, gave her some pointers.
All the effort paid off at this year’s Bremer County Fair, where Sheldon earned the top honor, Overall Champion Dog. The recognition is a cumulative one, based on points in the competition categories, like agility, obedience and showmanship, plus the volunteer hours that the dog owner had invested in the community.
In this case, in agility and showmanship, Sheldon got Reserve Champion, and in obedience, he earned a blue ribbon.
What propelled dog and owner to the top, though, was all the volunteer work Maesi does on behalf of animals. With her other dog, Josie, she goes to the nursing home in Clarksville, where Josie gets tons of pets, and entertains the residents.
For all of Maesi and Sheldon’s joint accomplishments, the girl got a plaque. Since Sheldon didn’t seem to appreciate the trophy, and the ribbons leading up to it, he was treated to a dish of vanilla ice cream.
“He is like a having a mischievous toddler,” Holli says. “We have to know where he is at all times. He’s a spitfire.”
Among Sheldon’s signature shenanigans are such habits chewing dirty laundry and getting into the garbage, both activities that put him on the naughty list.
He’s quirky — insists on riding backwards in the car; and his dogged persistence has made his owners dog proof the house.
“He can stand on his hind legs for a really long time so he can see what’s on the counter,” Holli says.
In tune with the times, Sheldon, now 3, is somewhat of a celebrity on social media. He has his own Facebook page where his pranks are shared with his fans.
The Maesi animal kingdom has other residents besides Sheldon, and they, too, have their share of fair glory.
Winnie, the rabbit, took the grand championship in showmanship; Chevy, a miniature horse, took championship honors in the miniature halter class.
All the animals, including Dudley, a horse Maesi rides, have a wonderful life on the farm of Maesi’s grandparents, Mike and Dianne Barnett in Clarksville.
But the bulk of the responsibility of caring for them falls on Maesi, a duty she finds as pleasurable as it is eye-opening.
“Something about working with animals and seeing how far they have come makes me happy,” she says. “They can understand when they did something good. Animals teach me in a way no human can.”