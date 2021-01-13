Waldo Fredrick Platte, 92, formerly of Kiester, Minnesota, and Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home at Pharr South in Pharr, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kiester, Minnesota, with Military Honors accorded by the Kiester American Legion Post. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.
Waldo F. Platte was born Jan. 27, 1928, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Fred H. and Birdie (Arns) Platte. He graduated from Waverly High School and graduated from Wartburg College in 1950 with a B.S. degree. At Wartburg College he received Honors: Hertel Award for Senior Outstanding Athlete; Adams Trophy as Freshman lettering in three sports; Inducted into Wartburg College Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He served in the United States Army and served in Quartermaster Corps during Korean Conflict. On Dec. 30, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marion E. Pankow in Kiester, Minnesota. Waldo was associated with Pankow Motor Company and the Ford Dealership in Kiester from 1952-65. Waldo taught social studies at Crestland Community School at Early, IA and coached track from 1965-67. He taught at Kiester Public School from 1967-83 and coached Girls basketball and boys and girls track. Boys track team won Class A State Title in 1973 and he was named Minnesota Coach of the Year for Track in 1973. Waldo always enjoyed sports and especially the years he spent coaching. His contacts with his student athletes have been great memories for him.
He was a charter member of the Kiester Lions Club as well as in McAllen, Texas. He was a member of the Kiester American Legion Post, NEA-MEA. Waldo served on City Council in Kiester and also on Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Council in Kiester. He served four years on Winter Texan Advisory Board at our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McAllen, Texas. He enjoyed playing golf, cribbage and shuffleboard. He loved to play and watch sports, he enjoyed reading, cooking and working in his garden. He especially loved making jellies and any kind of dessert in the kitchen. Many summers were spent at their cabin on Little Pelican Lake in Brainerd.
Waldo is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marion, of Pharr, Texas; several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Ruth (Ray) Deike, Winifred (Henry) Tiedt.