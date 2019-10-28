With all seats in Waverly’s Nov. 5 city government elections in contention, the candidates are stepping up their campaigns, making final door knocks and sending, in a feverish sequence, guest editorials to the newspaper for digital and print publication.
But as is well known, election cycles are also about yard signs. And in so many ways, they are also about the fate of the signs once they are placed on a supporter’s front lawn.
When passions get heated, nature’s high winds are not the only elements that cause damage to campaign signs.
As any seasoned campaigner would attest, even in a town like Waverly, where civility is a civic virtue, signs suffer occasional abuse.
Some end up in trash cans or parks or just disappear without a trace.
In this campaign cycle, Waverly’s Edith Waldstein, a councilwoman at-large, and a mayor pro tem, believes her yard signs have been vandalized.
Waldstein, who is running for a second full term, told Waverly Newspapers three of her signs have been vandalized in southwest Waverly, one was taken in the northwest area of town and four were taken in the southeast side.
“The ones that have disappeared, I have replaced virtually all of them,” Waldstein said. “Of the replacements, two for sure were taken again, maybe more.”
While Waverly Newspapers was working on the story, Waldstein reported another missing sign in the northwest quadrant.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to all the other candidates to see how their signs are faring.
Matt Schneider, who is challenging Waldstein for the at-large seat, said several of his signs were damaged, but he attributed this to the strong winds rather than intentional vandalism.
“I was surprised they weren’t in worse shape after the winds last week,” he said. “Some looked like a tornado went through them. You just replace it and move on.”
A call to the police station revealed that no one has complained to the police about missing signs.
However, officers have retrieved one sign for mayoral candidate Adam Hoffman in a park.
Waverly Police Capt. Jason Leonard called it “kids stuff/shenanigans,” in a text to Waverly Newspapers.
Hoffman was unaware of the missing sign
“Like I stated early on in my campaign: I denounce the use of fake Facebook profiles, malicious Facebook pages, emails from fake individuals, and anything that would be considered less than ethical campaigning, to include tampering with campaign signs,” Hoffman wrote to Waverly Newspapers. “I am inclined to believe that our community has better morals than to vandalize a campaign sign on someone’s private property.”
Waldstein said she had no idea who may have vandalized her signs, but added that their disappearance was not the result of windy conditions.
Leonard said stealing campaign signs is criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
“It’s not uncommon to see signs vandalized, especially in local elections,” he added.