The college administrator who currently holds the at-large Waverly City Council seat that’s up for election this fall has decided to run for her second full term.
Edith Waldstein, 67, the vice president for enrollment management at Wartburg College, will seek to extend her time on the council.
“I think Waverly is a great place, and things are going well,” Waldstein told Waverly Newspapers by phone on Monday afternoon. “We’ve accomplished a lot over the last few years.”
She said she cares about the city and wants to give back to the town in which she and husband, Fredric, a political science professor and director of the Institute for Leadership Education at Wartburg, have lived for the last 31 years. She said it’s a similar motivation to her initial run as a write-in candidate, winning in a runoff in January 2014, after the late Gary Boorom passed away in 2013. She then won her first full term in 2015, defeating Gerald Kappler.
“I care about it,” she said. “I want to contribute, and I think there are some of my skillsets that match well with being a councilperson and getting Waverly even better than it already is.”
Waldstein outlined several accomplishments the City Council has achieved during her nearly six years on the job, including the completion of the Dry Run Creek improvement project.
“I think that’s made a major difference for flood mitigation,” she said. “The Cedar River Parkway will be finished here pretty soon. Twentieth Street, a long-time need, and it’s not all the way done, but a significant portion of it is for the citizens who live in Eisenach Village.
“I think those are the key accomplishments that have been done since I’ve been on council.”
Waldstein believes there are several areas that need to be addressed during her next four years, including the establishment of new youth ball diamonds.
“The city can take the lead on that and help get something done,” she said. “I think we need to make a decision on the Third Street Bridge, how we can get another crossing there, that’s my opinion. I say those are the two key ones.”
The city has established a temporary task force to look at sites where the new diamonds could be placed, even though the Champions Ridge board is still trying to get their project going on nearly 100 acres of the land the council purchased from the Neil Smith Estate.
“Because we haven’t been able to really move forward with a viable plan that way, it will be important that the temporary task force … moves ahead as quickly as possible at evaluating all possibilities for ball fields for our kids in particular,” she said. “They can come back to us with a good study, a good recommendation about what are some possible sites might be and a good business plan to implement something sooner rather than later.”
As far as the Third Street Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge, is concerned, Waldstein was one of the few council members to have advocated for a new span to replace the century-old construct that has been closed since February 2014. It’s a position she continues to have today, and she thinks there is some inkling of a desire to do that.
“I’m not sure at this point in time, since we’ve not had it on the agenda yet, nor has it been out there in any kind of formal public way as an agenda item at council, I can’t really speak to whether there’s a will or not,” she said. “We just haven’t really had that discussion yet or even formally sought input from the citizens of Waverly, given that it would need to appear on the agenda first before anybody knew it was under consideration again.
“I know there are many differing opinions about what should happen with the Third Street Bridge, so whether there’s will to move forward what I think is the best solution right now, I’m not sure.”
One of the most recent issues that could turn the municipal elections is the so-called “road diet” on Bremer Avenue that the council enacted at the suggestion of the Iowa Department of Transportation on Aug. 6, 2018. Since then, the three-lane alignment has resulted in many complaints by citizens to council, though a few have praised it.
Keep Waverly Moving founder and Neighborhood Home owner Matthew Schneider, who could decide to run against either Waldstein or Mayor Dean Soash as he announced Sunday afternoon on Facebook, used the city’s main drag’s configuration as a reason for his run. He also cited lack of communication between the citizens, staff and council members.
Waldstein hoped that there won’t be a single issue that decides the vote.
“Will citizens take (the road diet) into consideration as they’re choosing whom they want to support? I’m guessing it will be one item that some will consider, yeah,” she said.
“I think most people want to keep in mind that they’re voting for a council member, council people who have the future in mind, so that we can continue to progress. We don’t know what the issues of the future will be necessarily. We know some of them right now and some of the ideas about the near future.
“I’m hoping what most citizens will take into consideration is this a person who has the public good in mind, who wants to see Waverly grow and prosper, be a place of destination for economic development and families moving to Waverly? Is this a person forward-thinking, reasonable, uses good judgement? I think those kinds of characteristics are far more important than a single issue. Everybody will disagree at some point on an issue. It’s much more than one issue. It’s really how you approach the dedication you have to the city and to the citizens who live here and listening to them and using your best judgement to make Waverly a better place.”