The City of Waverly, Leisure Services Department is asking all Waverly residents to join us in Wellmark’s annual Set the Pace Challenge? You can help us win a $10,000 award for a project that promotes a project in Waverly, like a park, playground or trail.
All you have to do is join the fun with the Set the Pace Challenge and Grand Blue Mile, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Register online at grandbluemile.com. This a virtual one-mile run/walk that can take place on your own time anytime between April 17-25.
There are so many ways to participate! Walk with your friends, family, classmates, co-workers or a pet. Take a stroll to visit downtown. Or join Waverly Leisure Services staff and City Council members for one of three upcoming Walk with Us opportunities. Join us at City Hall on any of the following Walk with Us dates to walk a one-mile loop from City Hall, across the trail bridge, through Kohlmann Park, and back along Bremer Avenue.
Walk with Us: Start at City Hall at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 or at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
We also encourage you to share your walking experience with us! Email photos to jtroyna@wavelryia.com. Photos will be shared on social media.
The Set the Pace Challenge is about all of us getting out, being more active, joining our neighbors and friends, and encouraging each other to kick-start a year of improved health and well-being. Additionally, we encourage you to walk or jog your mile on one of Waverly’s fantastic trails. That’s what makes the Set the Pace Challenge a win-win-win!
Participation will be tracked via the ZIP Code of each registrant against the community’s total population. The community with the highest percentage of participants (proportionally) will be awarded $10,000.
For questions on how you can get involved with this exciting challenge for our community, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.