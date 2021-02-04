Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the fall semester president’s list.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade-point average for that semester
Recognized from the Waverly Newspapers area includes Jerry Walton, a Liberal Arts major, of Shell Rock.
About DMACC
Des Moines Area Community College, a public institution serving the educational and career training needs of Iowans, is committed to the lifelong success of its students. Situated in one of America’s most vibrant regions, DMACC offers 200 programs, certificates and transfer degrees, annually serving more than 70,000 credit and noncredit students on six campuses and six learning centers.
Thanks to college-wide innovation including Continuous Process Improvement (CPI), new programs and affordable tuition, DMACC continues to experience solid growth. For more information, please visit www.dmacc.edu.