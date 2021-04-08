On Sunday, March 28, the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter, once again, hosted their spring omelette breakfast in Readlyn.
To show our gratitude for their support of the chapter, many hours were spent preparing for the breakfast in order to give the community the best experience possible. The menu consisted of made to order omelettes, hash browns, sausage, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, and of course, for the town of Readlyn, rinderwurst.
Members and parents had a great time talking with the community while making omelettes, serving and working in the kitchen. In order to keep everyone healthy and comfortable, masks were worn and takeout was available.
Thank you to everyone who helped at the breakfast and to all who attended. The amazing support is always greatly appreciated.