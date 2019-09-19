We are proud to say that this year we will have nine members receiving their American Degrees at the National Convention in Indianapolis.
The National Convention will be held the last week of October, with the American FFA Degree award ceremony on Nov. 2. Congratulations to all of these members who have worked so hard to receive this degree:
● Sean Banger
● Britney Hershey
● Erika Jeanes
● Jacob Joerger
● Landon Kuhlmann
● Megan Lahmann
● Austin Schares
● Sidney Schnor
● Carson Woods
As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.