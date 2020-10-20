The holiday season is coming up quickly and local FFA chapters are beginning their annual fruit sales.
The proceeds of this fundraiser will go to funding the FFA chapters annual activities such as national and statewide trips, contest supplies, chapter activities, etc. This year, the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is offering a new way to order.
The original option of talking to an FFA member from Wapsie Valley is still available but, if you would still like to support our chapter without face-to-face interaction, you may now order our fruit, parlor snacks, meat and cheese on our new website: https://fs26.formsite.com/o8m8ld/lsmk6rff4j/index.html.
Payments must be either cash or check and can be made upon order or when fruit is delivered to you. Students will pick up and deliver food to the address you provide. Fruit, parlor snacks and cookie dough are available Oct. 13 through Nov. 30. Meat and cheese orders need to be in by Nov. 11.
Checks can be made out to Wapsie Valley FFA and sent to the High School: Wapsie Valley FFA, 2535 Viking Ave., Fairbank, IA 50629.
Questions or concerns can be emailed to our FFA Advisor at wforsyth@wapsievalleyschools.org or call at 319-638-6711.